Aiyedatiwa To Launch Blue Economy Academy’s ‘Code Blue’ Monthly Ocean Intelligence Brief

The Blue Economy Academy (BEA) is set to inaugurate CODE BLUE, Nigeria’s Monthly Ocean Intelligence Brief, with its maiden edition taking place virtually on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 10:00 AM WAT.

This landmark initiative aims to spark regular national dialogue and insights on the evolving marine and blue economy space in Nigeria.

In a major boost to the inaugural edition, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, one of Nigeria’s leading littoral states, will serve as Special Guest of Honour and is scheduled to officially declare Code Blue open.

His presence reinforces the importance of subnational leadership in advancing Nigeria’s ocean and coastal prosperity.

Ubong Essien CSP, Founder of the BEA has described “CODE BLUE as not just another webinar but a strategic monthly intelligence compass for the nation’s ocean future.”

Essien, who was a Special Adviser-Strategic Communications to the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) added that “We are creating a consistent platform that demystifies the myths and fears around the blue economy, eliminates sea blindness, and drives actionable engagement.”

Inaugural Theme: Blueprint to Reality – Mainstreaming Nigeria’s 10-Year Marine & Blue Economy Policy.

The session will unpack Nigeria’s newly launched national policy, with a lead presentation by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, followed by an industry reflection panel, and moderated discussion.

About Code Blue:

CODE BLUE is Nigeria’s Monthly Ocean Intelligence Brief, powered by the Blue Economy Academy, serving as a recurring platform for ocean policy engagement, maritime updates, and national capacity activation.

About the Blue Economy Academy

The Blue Economy Academy (BEA) is Nigeria’s first independent, industry-centric hub for ocean-driven development, offering knowledge you can use through executive education, strategic convenings, and maritime thought leadership. Positioned as the

“Blue LBS,” BEA is not a traditional academic institution, but a practical solutions platform focused on empowering public and private sector leaders to navigate and unlock the full value of Nigeria’s marine and blue economy.

With a mission to “Prosper by Water,” BEA operates across 10 Key Inclusion Buckets — a unique framework designed to make the blue economy accessible, actionable, and impactful.

Through this work, BEA is actively eliminating sea blindness while equipping stakeholders to harness Nigeria’s vast ocean opportunities.