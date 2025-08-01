Aiyedatiwa To Corps Members, Leave Legacy Of Excellence

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has charged members of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to strive to leave a legacy of excellence, selfless service, and patriotism as they begin their National Service.

Governor Aiyedatiwa spoke while opening the orientation course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikare-Akoko on Friday, August 1.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Omoyefunmi Segun Henry, described Nigerian youths as the hope of the nation and reaffirmed the NYSC scheme as one of Nigeria’s most enduring platforms for national unity and integration.

The Governor encouraged the corps members to go beyond the call of duty and seize the opportunity to positively impact their host communities.

The Governor advised them to go about their National Service with a sense of direction.

According to him, “approach your service with a sense of mission. Be exemplary in conduct, passionate in service, and purposeful in impact. Strive to leave behind a legacy of excellence.”

Aiyedatiwa also reiterated the commitment of the state government to the welfare and security of corps members, noting that security arrangements have been strengthened across all 18 local government areas in the state.

He assured that the monthly stipend paid to corps members serving in the state would continue and disclosed ongoing investments to upgrade facilities at the orientation camp as part of efforts to enhance the NYSC experience.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the NYSC Ondo State Governing Board, represented by the Director of Youth, Mrs. Catherine Okukpe, commended the Governor for his unwavering support for the Scheme.

Okukpe assured corps members of a safe and hospitable environment throughout their service year.

He said, “Your presence here today is a symbol of renewed hope for Nigeria. Serve with dignity, learn from your environment, and wherever you go, be a force for progress.”

Also speaking at the event, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, welcomed the corps members and urged them to uphold discipline, commitment, and diligence throughout the orientation and service year.

She also appealed to corps employers across the state to provide adequate support to corps members at their respective places of primary assignment.

The ceremony marked the formal administration of the Oath of Allegiance, conducted by the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola

This marked the official commencement of the three-week orientation course for the new corps members drawn from all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.