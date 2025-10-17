Aiyedatiwa To Corps Members: Be Patriotic, Productive, Security Conscious

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has tasked members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to uphold the values of patriotism, hard work, and security consciousness as they commence the next phase of their national service.

The governor spoke on Tuesday during the official closing ceremony and terminal parade of the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko, Akoko Northeast local government area of the state.

Speaking through the State Coordinator, NYSC, Mrs Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, the governor described corps members as “ambassadors of unity, development and national progress”. He urged them to maintain the virtues of discipline and resilience they had acquired during the threeweek orientation exercise.

Additionally, he encouraged them to accept their postings in good faith and make a positive impact in their host communities. “As you settle into your host communities, respect their customs and cultural values, and endeavour to leave positive imprints wherever you serve”, he said.

The governor also commended the corps members for their active participation in the skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development programme, noting that the state government remains committed to youth empowerment and self-reliance initiatives.

The event marked the end of the three-week ori- entation course, which fea- tured series of physical, leadership, and entrepreneurial training programmes aimed at preparing the corps mem- bers for effective service delivery in their host communities.