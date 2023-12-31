Aiyedatiwa: The Myth Over Name

BABATOPE OKEOWO reports how the name Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa shaped the political trajectory of Governor Aiyedatiwa who succeeded his principal following the shocking death of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu last Wednesday.

There is Yoruba aphorism that says ‘Ile lanwo kato somo loruko’ meaning that one considers the circumstances of home before naming a child and that your name is your identity. This applies to the Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa who took over as governor last Wednesday following the death of his predecessor, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu’s Prophecy

Akeredolu had picked Aiyedatiwa as his running mate ahead of the October 2020 governorship election after falling out with Hon Agboola Ajayi, who ran with him on a joint ticket in 2016. Ajayi, who was hitherto the Deputy Governor to Akeredolu was the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the election. Having won his reelection, Aiyedatiwa be- came the sixth Deputy Governor of the State succeeding his friend Ajayi in office. With this development there are more Deputy Governors than Governors due to the impeachment of Alhaji Ali Olanusi as Deputy Governor during the tenure of Governor Olusegun Mimiko and the fact that Akeredolu used two deputies in his lifetime.

Speaking during their inauguration as Governor and Deputy Governor, Akeredolu had said prophetically that he must go down for Aiyedatiwa to grow. In his inauguration speech as second term Governor and Aiye- datiwa as Deputy on February 24, 2021, the late Governor said “The name we give our children and the same we bear a time matters a lot. When they gave you Lucky, they knew you would be lucky, now you are lucky. They gave you Orimisan, (good head), now your head is good. It is somebody with a good head that becomes the Deputy Governor.

“Even your parent’s name speaks volume, Aiyedatiwa (the world has become yours). You have been loyal, you have been consistent. You are worthy of this position. You are worthy to complete this journey with us. I have maximum followers, may be you can proceed from there. It is for me to come down and for you to grow. I must come down for him to grow. I have done my little bit.” The wife of late Governor Akeredolu, Betty, had come with the phrase ‘peradventure’ when she accused one of the closest female aides of her husband, Mrs Bunmi Ademosu, of sneaking herbs and fetish materials to her husband when he was terminally ill.

In a viral audio note the First Lady concluded that pre-adventure anything happens to Aketi, the deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa would take over, citing the Constitution. She however, scolded Mrs. Ademosu for politicking to be the next Deputy Governor after Akeredolu popularly called for Aketi’s demise. This became an issue in the state, and almost culminated into an ethnic clash between the Akure people of Mrs. Ademosu and to Igbo ethnic group in the State. In fact, the youth wing of Akure Progressive Association, through her president, warned the former First Lady of the consequences of her unguarded utterances against their acclaimed illustrious daughter.

The peradventure Mrs. Akeredolu mentioned in her viral voice note has eventually become reality with the death of her husband and Aiyedatiwa becoming the Governor.

Goodluck Jonathan’s Scenario

Aiyedatiwa’s ascension to governorship was similar to that of former President Goodluck Jonathan. Like Lucky, the former President was named Goodluck and all he did reflected on his name. From being the Deputy Governor to Governor of Bayelsa State, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, he became the Governor in 2005 when the incumbent was impeached over allegations of corruption. In 2007, he became Vice President to Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. Goodluck followed Jona- than when he was named Acting President of Nigeria on 9 February 2010, following a controversial doctrine of necessity from the Senate of Nigeria due to President Yar’Adua’s trip to Saudi Arabia in November 2009 for medical treatment.

His tenure as the 14th president of Nigeria began on 5 May 2010 following the death of President Yar’Adua and ended on 29 May 2015. He had been vice president for 1072 days when he succeeded to the presidency. Aiyedatiwa’s stormy journey to Alagbaka On Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the substantive governor of the Sunshine State following the passing of Governor Akeredolu in Germany, where he was being treated for prostate cancer. Aiyedatiwa, who will celebrate his 59th birthday on January 12, 2024, received an early birthday gift as he assumed the position of the number one citizen of the South-West state.

He took the oath of office at 5:18 pm in the Cocoa Conference Hall at the governor’s office in Akure, the state capital, before the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola. A former school teacher turned businessman and politician, Aiyedatiwa recounted his longstanding relationship with Akeredolu, dating back many years. He emphasized his close collaboration with Akeredolu when the latter’s gubernatorial journey began in 2012. Aiyedatiwa highlighted the significance of the transition in administration, describing it as a watershed moment in the history of Ondo State.

Aiyedatiwa’s journey to becoming the governor of Ondo State was lengthy and tumultuous, spanning at least a year, during which Akeredolu faced health challenges before ultimately succumbing to death last Wednesday in Germany, where he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. A former commissioner of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Aiye- datiwa successfully navigated an impeachment plot orchestrated by Akeredolu’s allies in the State House of Assembly and faced staunch opposition from his late principal’s loyalists.

Controversy surrounded the state’s political landscape in recent months, with activists and constitutional lawyers urging Akeredolu to transfer power to Aiyedatiwa in accordance with the 1999 Constitution. Akeredolu’s health struggles led him to seek medical treatment abroad multiple times before his demise on December 27, 2023. In the end, Akeredolu, who was in his second term as governor before his passing, transmitted power to Aiyedatiwa on December 13, 2023, as he embarked on another medical trip overseas, the second in 2023. Unfortunately, Akeredolu, aged 67, could not return to Nigeria and succumbed to complications arising from prostate cancer.

2025: Aiyedatiwa’s Chances

From Acting Governor to substantive Governor would have paved way for Aiyedatiwa to become the elected as the governor in 2024 governorship election. However, he has political and perception hurdles to cross. As a result of the battle to wade impeachment threats to becoming Acting Governor and eventual Governor, many political battles have been fought on both sides of the divide between pro and anti-Aiyedatiwa. Since he emerged as governor, many of the core loyalists of Akeredolu have resigned from government. Many are expected to resign to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s ticket with him.

Those who were in Akeredolu’s camp interested in the governorship seat included the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Princess Oladunni Odu, Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, former Commissioner on the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon Gbenga Edema. Others outside the camp of Akeredolu included two term governorship candidates, Chief Olusola Oke, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin and Hon Jimi Odimayo. It is expected that the State Executive Council would be dissolved to pave the way for the loyalists of Aiyedatiwa in government.

Also, the Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) might be dissolved to allow the governor to compensate his supporters at the grassroots. However, this would anger the APC leaders whose nominees would be forced out of of- fice. Similarly, the APC structure was in a firm grip of Akeredolu is a hurdle for Aiyedatiwa to cross. From the State Chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin to political ward chairmen were supporters of the late Governor of the State. Aiyedatiwa would need the structure if he wants the ticket of the party to contest the 2024 governorship election.

Adetimehin was booed by Aiyedatiwa supporters during his inauguration at the Cocoa Conference Hall, showing there is no love lost between Adetimehin and Aiydatiwa. Dissolving these structures would lead to litigation that may cost the party the State. It must be recalled that one of the conditions for Aiyedatiwa to assume office as Acting Governor was not to tamper with the party structure. The house of Assembly, which initiated his failed impeachment bid, is there to contend with. Whether the luck, good head and world becomes his would play out in the 2024 governorship election is in the womb of time.