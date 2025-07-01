Aiyedatiwa Tasks Corps Members On Nation-Building

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has charged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to approach their national assignment with a strong sense of responsibility and contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation.

The governor delivered the message on Tuesday through the State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, during the closing ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream 2 Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Ikare-Akoko.

He noted that the corps members had undergone intensive training during the orientation exercise, including paramilitary drills, leadership and citizenship development, Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), as well as various patriotic education sessions. According to him, these activities were carefully designed to build character and prepare them for future responsibilities.

Commending their enthusiasm and willingness to serve the nation, Aiyedatiwa urged the corps members to let their conduct reflect the values instilled in them during the course and to make meaningful impacts in their host communities.

“Be proactive. Embrace your host communities, identify areas of need, and contribute to community development efforts. In doing so, you will not only leave lasting footprints but also promote national unity and integration,” the governor said.

He encouraged the corps members to fully engage with the NYSC’s SAED programme and pursue ventures that would enable them to become self-reliant after their service year.

Aiyedatiwa also cautioned them against indulging in social vices or cutting corners, urging them to remain law-abiding and responsible, as they are representatives of their families, institutions, and the NYSC scheme.

“Let your actions speak honourably of your families, your institutions, and the NYSC scheme. Always remember that you are ambassadors of unity, peace, and development. Live up to this noble calling,” he added.

While assuring the corps members that their safety remains a top priority of the state government, the governor urged them to be security-conscious at all times and adhere to safety guidelines in their places of primary assignment and residences.