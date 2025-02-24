New Telegraph

February 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Aiyedatiwa Sworn In…

Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As 7th Elected Gov Of Ondo

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the seventh executive Governor of Ondo State.

The event held at the Ondo State sports complex on Monday marks the beginning of his first full four-year term after replacing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who died in office in 2023.

It would be recalled that Aiyedatiwa took over office from the late Akeredolu on December 27, 2023 following the death of the former governor.

READ ALSO:

The swearing in ceremony comes two months after Aiyedatiwa won the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 16, 2024.

Aiyedatiwa took his oath of office just after his deputy Olayide Adelami around 12:59 pm.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Abiodun Congratulates Aiyedatiwa On Swearing-In
Read Next

How God Saved Me From A Plane Crash – Jerry Eze
Share
Copy Link
×