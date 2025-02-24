Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As 7th Elected Gov Of Ondo

Share

Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the seventh executive Governor of Ondo State.

The event held at the Ondo State sports complex on Monday marks the beginning of his first full four-year term after replacing Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who died in office in 2023.

It would be recalled that Aiyedatiwa took over office from the late Akeredolu on December 27, 2023 following the death of the former governor.

The swearing in ceremony comes two months after Aiyedatiwa won the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in November 16, 2024.

Aiyedatiwa took his oath of office just after his deputy Olayide Adelami around 12:59 pm.

