Aiyedatiwa Swears In As Ondo Governor

The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola has sworn in former Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the new governor of the state following the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

At the event held at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s Office Justice Odusola administered the oath of office and allegiance to Aiyedatiwa as the substantive governor of the State.

The former governor had returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany and only recently proceeded on another one after he was directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to Aiyedatiwa.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.

Aiyedatiwa was declared as the Acting Governor on December 13 when Akeredolu proceeded on the fourth medical leave to attend to his health challenges.

Speaking after the oath of office, Aiyedatiwa said he would complete and complete the projects initiated by the administration of Akeredolu since he took office in 2021.

He said he has accepted the responsibility of administering the State following the demise of his former boss.

His words “The death of our Governor is indeed a devastating shock to us all, as we have all been praying earnestly for his quick recovery and subsequent safe return to Ondo State, having embarked on another medical leave on Wednesday, 13th December, 2023. Indeed, there is no armour against fate, death lays his icy hand on kings.

“Permit me to use this opportunity to condole with the immediate and extended family of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, HRM Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, the Olowo of Owo, the people of Owo and indeed the entire people of Ondo State over this monumental loss.

“The demise of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON is indeed a great loss to me as an individual as our relationship dates back to many years ago, having closely worked with him when his gubernatorial journey started in the Year 2012.

“The loss then did not affect our relationship as we continued to maintain a close political and personal relationship which climaxed in Year 2020 when he graciously picked me as his running mate for his Second Term as Governor of Ondo State.

“Governor Akeredolu was a man of courage and conviction who always stood for the truth even at his own detriment. I remember vividly during the time when we had a case in court challenging our second-term victory.

“He still pursued the matter of emplacing a strong security network for the people of the Southwest codenamed ‘Amotekun Corps’. The People of Ondo State and the entire people of the Southwest will be eternally grateful for this bold act which has greatly improved the security architecture in the Region and reduced incidents of kidnapping, banditry and other acts of criminalities to the barest minimum especially in Ondo State.

“His many legacies in the health sector, infrastructural development, education, industrial development as symbolised in the Ondo-Linyl Industrial Hub, Ore, his innovation in Ondo State Entrepreneurial Development Agency, his Tech Hub, etc will be difficult to surpass.

“The events which culminated in today’s ceremony is a watershed in the history of Ondo State as this is the first time we are having a transition in an administration.

“Today’s event has placed a burden on all of us to pull together and stay together as one because we have the onerous responsibility to continue to sustain the legacies of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, which was good governance, properly called.

“Our leader and Governor, during his time embarked upon several landmark projects, many of which have been completed and several ones ongoing. We now have the responsibility to complete them. It is to the credit of Arakunrin Akeredolu, that the State now has a flyover in Ore, while the one in Akure is ongoing

“It is necessary for us to acknowledge with pride the wonderful achievements and legacies of Arakunrin Akeredolu. His records of performance are monumental and unprecedented.

“I want to assure the people of Ondo State that under my watch, this administration shall continue to advance the welfare of the people. We shall always place the people first in every decision we take. It is my prayer, once more, that God Almighty shall grant the family and the people of Ondo State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Let me use this opportunity to convey our deep appreciation to Mr President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the National Chairman of our party, His Excellency Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, the leaders of the party both at the National and State levels, the elders of our State, for providing succour and support to our State at this critical time.”