Aiyedatiwa Survives Impeachment

The impeachment moves against the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa yesterday suffered a setback as 11 members of the state assembly dissociated themselves from the letter to the Chief Judge to set up a seven-man panel to probe the allegations against the Deputy Governor.

The lawmakers who have backed out from the impeachment move included Hon. Japheth Oluwatoyin, Hon. Jide Oguntodu, Hon. Tiamiyu Fatai Atere, Hon. Gbegudu Ololade Hon Allen Oluwatoyin and Hon. Abitogun Stephen. Others included Hon. Tope Komolafe, Hon. Afe Felix, Hon. Oladapo Bi- ola, Hon. Fayemi Olawumi, and Hon. Oshati Olatunji.

By the provision of Section 188 (4) of the 1999 constitution, a two-thirds majority of the House of Assembly members are required to impeach the Deputy Governor. With eleven out of 26 members backing out of the impeachment move, the impeachment move against the Deputy Governor has failed.

The lawmakers in a statement said “As members of the 10th Assembly of Ondo State House of Assembly, we wish to inform the public and the good people of Ondo State that the letter purported to have been written by members of the 10th Assembly of Ondo State House of Assembly, signed by Rt. Hon. Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly,

dated 23rd October 2023, transmitted to the Chief Judge of Ondo State, requesting the Chief Judge to constitute a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, came to us on social media as a rude shock, as the said letter did not emanate from any of the sittings of members of Ondo State House of Assembly.

“We wish to state further that the decision to transmit such a letter by the speaker. Rt. Hon Oladiji Olamide Adesanmi, to the Chief Judge of Ondo State, in our view, is in the least unwarranted and uncalled for, in the light of the following reasons;

“The order of interim injunction of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Division, of 21st day of September 2023, which has restrained the speaker and Ondo State House of Assembly, as fourth and sixth respondents respectively, is still subsisting since it has neither be vacated nor set aside. For us to act in contravention of the subsisting order of the Court will certainly be contemptuous.