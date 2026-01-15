Aiyedatiwa Supports Widows Of Fallen Heroes With N50m

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has called on institutions and private individuals to support the government’s empowerment initiative aimed at improving the welfare of families of military personnel who died in active service.

Speaking during the laying of wreaths and empowerment of widows of fallen heroes at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony held at the Government Cenotaph, the governor appreciated those who had contributed to the welfare of fallen heroes and their families.

According to him, “I wish to express my appreciation to individuals, groups, organisations, members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees, the State House of Assembly, the Judiciary, Local Government Chairmen, as well as public servants at the state and local government levels who contributed in support of the welfare of the Legion last year. May you continue to be richly blessed (Amen).

“I enjoin you to sustain your hands of fellowship this year as we still look up to you for your usual financial support to the Legionnaires.”

The governor also presented cheques to widows of fallen heroes under the microcredit loan scheme specially designed for the beneficiaries.

Presenting the cheques to some of the beneficiaries, Aiyedatiwa said, “As a mark of our continual support to the widows and dependants of fallen heroes, we have made the disbursement of interest-free loans part of this annual celebration in Ondo State, and the same will be replicated this year.

“The microcredit loan scheme for widows of departed heroes, which is at zero interest rate, remains a unique programme that shall be sustained irrespective of the economic situation.

“This is our own little way of supporting their businesses to enable them take care of the families left behind by their breadwinners.

“Many widows will benefit from the scheme this year, as it is a continuous process with the capacity to accommodate more beneficiaries. The sum of ₦50 million has been approved and released this year to accommodate more widows than were considered last year.

“We have increased the loan from ₦200,000 to between ₦450,000 and ₦500,000 per beneficiary. While assuring you that we shall continue to ensure that the loan is more accessible, we are equally appealing to the beneficiaries to join hands with the state government to make the programme sustainable by making repayment of the loan their top priority. It is our plan to continually put smiles on the faces of the widows and dependants of fallen heroes.

“We therefore crave your understanding and support to make this happen through prompt repayment of the loan.”

Aiyedatiwa also used the opportunity to commend all security agencies, including the Amotekun Corps, for their efforts in protecting lives and property.

The governor enjoined residents of the state to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements in their areas to the nearest security agencies.

“As we conclude the 2026 celebration, I want to seize this opportunity to commend the efforts of all relevant stakeholders, both military and civilian institutions, who have devoted their time and resources to collaborate and make today’s event a reality,” he said.

“Kindly permit me to also use this occasion to specially thank the security agencies, including our own Amotekun Corps, who have contributed in no small measure to the protection of lives and property in the state.

“Your efforts are visible and highly remarkable, as our dear Sunshine State has been adjudged one of the most peaceful and safest states in Nigeria.

“We shall continue to provide the needed support, within our limited resources, to assist you in the discharge of your constitutional roles.

“Let me therefore remind all of us that it is our duty to ensure the security of our environment, as we cannot leave security matters entirely in the hands of security agencies alone.

“I once again charge you to be vigilant, security-conscious, and to provide the necessary information to security agencies within your vicinity. This is the only way we can help nip in the bud any security challenge that may snowball into an irredeemable situation.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa further urged the people to continue extending hands of fellowship to families of fallen heroes.

He said, “Let me reiterate that we must continue to support one another and build a community that honours the legacy of our Armed Forces through action and compassion. Let us ensure that the memory of the brave souls we honour today lives on in our hearts and actions.”