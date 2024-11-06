Aiyedatiwa Signs N96.7bn Supplementary Budget To Law

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has signed the 2024 supplementary budget of N96.7 billion appropriation Bill into law, capturing the N73,000 minimum wage and salaries of newly recruited workers.

The governor also signed a Bill expanding the Board of the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSO – PADEC) into law. The signing of the supplementary budget brought the total budget for 2024 to a total of Four hundred and ninety-two billion, forty-five million, one hundred thousand naira.

This is made up of recurrent expenditure of N246, 727, 852, 786 and capital expenditure of N245, 317, 247, 214. The supplementary budget captured the payment of the new minimum wage of N73,000 recently approved for workers by the governor, as well as the salaries of newly recruited workers across various sectors.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said the supplementary budget reflected the determination of his administration to cater for the welfare of workers and the overall development of the state.

