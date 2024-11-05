Aiyedatiwa Signs N96.7bn Supplementary Budget Into Law

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has signed the 2024 supplementary budget of N96.7 billion appropriation bill into law, capturing the N73.000 minimum wage and salaries of newly recruited workers.

The Governor also signed into law the law expanding the board of the State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The signing of the law brought the total budget for 2024 to a total of Four hundred and ninety-two billion, forty-five million, one hundred thousand naira.

This is made up of recurrent expenditure of N246, 727, 852, 786 and capital expenditure of N245, 317, 247, 214.

The supplementary budget captured the payment of the new minimum wage of N73,000 recently approved for workers by the Governor, as well as the salaries of newly recruited workers across various sectors.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said the supplementary budget reflected the determination of his administration to cater for the welfare of workers and the overall development of the state.

The Governor also signed into law the bill providing for the expansion of the board of the OSOPADEC, saying the new law will ensure inclusivity and better equitable representation from the mandate areas.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also signed the Amendment of the Ondo State House of Assembly Service Commission Law, thanking the leadership and members of the House of Assembly for their diligent efforts on the bills.

Speaking at the event, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olamide Oladiji, commended the leadership style of the Governor and the various milestones he has achieved since he assumed office.

Oladiji said: “These giant strides have not only transformed the State in all facets but have demonstrated your vision, capacity, intellectual ability, zeal, passion, direction, and a clear understanding of the enormous job ahead.

“I want to, on behalf of my colleagues, assure Mr. Governor of our continuous support and cooperation to ensure the success of this administration. It is therefore hoped that the implementation of these Laws will impact meaningfully on the lives of the good people of the State.”

Share

Please follow and like us: