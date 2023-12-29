Aiyedatiwa Signs N395bn Budget Into Law

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has signed into law, the 2024 Appropriation bill of N394.5 billion passed by the State House of Assembly.

The signing of the law followed the passage of the bill into law by the State House of Assembly earlier in the day being the last working day of the year.

New Telegraph reports that the law would come into effect on January 2, 2024.

Speaking during the signing of the bill, Aiyedatiwa said Budget estimates of N384bn, christened Budget of Economic Resilience, were presented to the State House of Assembly for legislative consideration.

He said the House, in its characteristic devotion to the people’s cause, has painstakingly considered the Budget and passed the same.

The proposed budget comprised of capital expenditure of N222 billion with a recurrent expenditure of N172.997 billion.

The Leader of the Assembly and Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Hon Oluwaole Ogunmolasuyi, who represents Owo Constituency One, had said that the estimate passed by the assembly was higher than what the governor presented by over N10,734,000,000

Ogunmolasuyi said “The committee after an interface with Ministries, Departments, and Agencies ( MDAs) for the defence of their respective estimates amended the original bill and recommended N395 billion.

“The state government should take necessary steps to ensure that internally generated revenue is sustained and improved and that the budget meets the needs of Ondo State.

“ The Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget and Ministry of Finance in conjunction with the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service ( ODIRS) should ensure that they boost the revenue of the state with details of extant laws.”

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the report thereafter. The bill was read for the third time by the clerk of the house, Mr Benjamin Jayeola, as directed by the Speaker of the House of the Assembly, Chief Olamide Oladiji.

Speaking on the bill, Oladiji said that the bill if signed into law would turn around the state and trigger development and growth.

Oladiji said that with the bill when signed into law, the governor would be well equipped to serve the people of the state and deliver dividends of democracy.

The Speaker prayed that God would grant the state governor wisdom and wherewithal to steer the state to a destination of fulfillment.

He commended the committee for its promptness and timeliness as regards the bill and extended appreciation to the state Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget for a job well done.

The House of Assembly also passed the 2024 N6 billion Appropriation Bill for the services of the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service ( ODIRS).

The 2024 ODIRS Appropriation Bill has N5,468,791,588.00 for the recurrent expenditure and N855,451,755.00 for the capital expenditure.