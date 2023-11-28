Aiyedatiwa Signs Letter Of Resignation – Ondo Speaker

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa is to submit an undated letter of resignation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as part of efforts to stop the impeachment move against him.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji in the resolution read on the floor of the House after the screening of caretaker members in the 18 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) said they are ready to abide by the resolutions reached with the President and leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oladiji the resolutions included the dropping of the impeachment move against the deputy governor and the withdrawal of all cases pending before the courts in the country.

Pointedly, the Speaker said that the resolutions reached with the President and APC leadership were for them to maintain the status quo by all parties and the status quo was for them not to tamper with the existing structures in the State.

The resolution, Oladiji said is that all impeachment proceedings be terminated forthwith, and all court cases withdrawn by all parties and

that there would not be dissolution of the State Executive Council.

His words “That undated letter of resignation must be written, signed by the Deputy Governor and submitted to the President; That the party leadership and structures remain intact;

“That the House of Assembly leadership remains intact; That Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa continues to perform the functions of office as Deputy Governor.”

The Speaker said three enforcers including the State chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and Secretary to the State Government Princess Catharine

Oladunni Odu were to monitor compliance with the foregoing resolution.

Flowing from the above, Oladiji urged everyone to sheathe the sword, bury the hatchet, and think of better ways to accelerate the much-needed development of the State in the interest of our people.

His words “Without any iota of doubt in my mind, I strongly believe that we all acted in line with the mandate given to us as representatives of the people.

“Our actions or inactions were governed, guided, and directed by the rules of law even though futile attempts were made to blackmail and throw a spanner in our wheel as a body of lawmakers. Thank God, we all acted and spoke in one voice.

“I must confess that what we just witnessed was democracy at play. Democracy in my view is a form of participating government that provides for give and take, checks and balances. It is a process in which the actions and or inactions of the ruler and the ruled are guided by the constitutions and the rules of law. It is a process that provides room for questions and answers when occasion demands.

“We as elected representatives of the people have only acted within the precinct of the mandate freely given to us by our constituents. We

have demonstrated courage when the occasion demanded it. We asked questions when there was a course for us, So to do.

“Notwithstanding, however, the event which we all have just witnessed, provided an avenue for assessment and reassessment. It was a win-win situation, thanks to the Almighty God and the timely intervention of our political leaders and elders who were resolute in ensuring that peace returned to our darling Sunshine State.”

The Speaker commended President Tinubu, the leadership of APC at the state and national levels, and Afenifere leaders Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Seinde Arogbofa, for their peace initiatives at a critical time like this.