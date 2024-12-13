Aiyedatiwa Signs Four Executive Orders

Share

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa yesterday signed four new executive orders to provide an enabling environment for business growth, improved physical planning and property protection.

The first order, which is on the conduct of government business by some Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, will entrench measures and strategies aimed at promoting transparency and efficiency in Ondo State.

It requires the affected MDAS to publish on the State’s official website(s) all relevant information on fees, procedures, Service Level Agreement (SLA), and Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) for all core business regulatory processes provided by them.

The MDAs are to also provide contact information (telephone and email) which must remain functional during working hours;

This Order applies to the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Ministry of Lands and Housing, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency, and Ondo State Board of Internal Revenue Services.

