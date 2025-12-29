Aiyedatiwa Signs 2026 Appropriation Bill Into Law

Forty-eight hours before the end of 2025, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has signed the 2026 appropriation bill into law.

The governor said that the budget “Tagged the “Budget of Economic Consolidation,” would prioritise infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, and human capital development.

The Governor, who signed the budget at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Akure, described the occasion as far more than a statutory requirement, calling it a “Solemn reaffirmation of our collective commitment to the progress, stability and sustainable development of our beloved Sunshine State.”

The budget of N524,410,590,939, comprises recurrent expenditure of N220,830,941,200 (42.11%) and capital expenditure of N303,579,649,739 (57.89%), underscoring a strong commitment to infrastructure and economic growth.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said the 2026 ‘Budget of Economic Consolidation’ is a strategic blueprint designed to respond effectively to prevailing national economic realities while positioning Ondo State on a path of self-reliance, resilience, and enduring prosperity.

He outlined the sectoral distribution, noting allocations to agricultural development, trade and industry, education, health, information, community development, infrastructural development, environment and sewage management, regional development, administration of justice, public finance, general administration, legislative administration, and energy.

Governor Aiyedatiwa highlighted the budget’s key pillars, emphasising agriculture and food security with targeted investments in modern farming, support for smallholder farmers, and improved access to credit.

He stressed human capital development and skills enhancement through education, school renovations, teacher training, and digital skills development.

He added that economic transformation and infrastructure development, including completion and initiation of critical projects in roads, power, and water supply, will create an enabling environment for businesses.

He also affirmed the ongoing drive to expand internally generated revenue through technology-driven, transparent tax systems, expansion of the revenue base, and blocking of revenue leakages.

The Governor charged all Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Departments, and Agencies to align their programmes strictly with the budget provisions and ensure the timely, prudent, and efficient execution of projects and services.

Addressing the people of Ondo State, the Governor said the budget represents a covenant between government and citizens, a promise of responsible governance and shared prosperity, and urged them to take ownership and participate in project implementation.

He thanked the members of the Ondo State House of Assembly for their expeditious, meticulous, and patriotic consideration of the 2026 Appropriation Bill, describing their work as a demonstration of “shared vision and a strong partnership in the service of the people who entrusted us with leadership.”

He particularly commended the Chairman and members of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, for the thoroughness and professionalism with which they scrutinised the budget proposal, as well as the management and staff of the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget for their technical expertise and tireless efforts in preparing the comprehensive document.

The Governor urged all stakeholders to join hands with his administration in ensuring the effective implementation of the budget, so that 2026 becomes a year of consolidation, growth, and inclusive development for Ondo State.

Presenting the budget to the governor, Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for transforming the state and giving Akure a capital-like appearance.

He also highlighted the House’s achievements in passing bills regulating community activities, prohibiting kidnapping, registering domestic staff, establishing the State Road Fund, and creating coastal and waterways management agencies.

In his address, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Olaolu Akindolire, provided additional details of the budget, describing it as strategic, realistic, and people-focused.

He explained that the budget is projected to include N2.38 billion for federal and non-federal assistance, N7.9 billion for internally generated revenue, and N6.05 billion in grants and aid, while the government intends to borrow N72.92 billion from local and foreign sources, including development partner loans tied to intellectual capital development.