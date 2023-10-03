Aiyedatiwa Shuns Ondo Assembly, Fails To Respond To Allegations – Speaker

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olamide Oladiji has said the Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has not responded to the 14-count allegations levelled against him despite being served with the allegations.

Oladiji said that the letter containing the allegations including gross misconduct and financial recklessness was submitted to the Deputy Governor through his Chief Protocol Officer.

Speaking at the plenary session on Tuesday in Akure, Oladiji, said that it has been resolved by the Assembly that in line with Section 188 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, the deputy governor should be duly served a notice of the said allegations to enable him to reply the query as appropriate.

His words “Concerted efforts were made to serve the Notice on the Deputy Governor who for some time was not available for the service, prompting the House to approach the court for a substituted service of the Notice on the Deputy Governor.

“On 25th of September, 2023 a substituted service of the notice of allegations was made on the Deputy Governor duly signed by more than one-third of Honourable Members of the House as required by the Constitution in Section 188 Sub-section 2,” he stated.

According to him, the constitution stipulates that the assembly should wait for seven days for the embattled deputy governor to respond which has lapsed.

To this end, the Speaker directed the Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola to immediately set up a seven-man panel to investigate the Deputy Governor on the allegations leveled against him.

Oladiji said “Distinguished colleagues, Section 188 of the Constitution states further that the Deputy Governor has 7 days within which to reply to the allegations leveled against him.

“The Constitution states further that within seven days of the passing of a motion under the foregoing provisions of this section, the Chief Judge of the State shall at the request of the speaker of the House of Assembly, appoint a panel of seven persons who in his opinion are of unquestionable integrity, not being members of any public service, legislative house or political party, to investigate the allegation(s) has provided in this section.

“Distinguished colleagues, I, therefore, wish to seek your opinion to direct the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon. Justice Olusegun Ayedun Odusola to in line with this section of the constitution set up a seven-man panel to investigate the Deputy Governor on the allegations leveled against him,” he said.

The Speaker directed the Clerk, Jaiyeola Benjamin on a head count where they have 23 members out of 26 at the plenary. Members gave a nod for the CJ to constitute the panel.

The Majority Leader, Hon Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, moved the motion for the Notice on the State Impeachment Panel Procedure Rules that the panel should be constituted by the Chief Judge of the state. The motion was seconded by Hon Afe Felix (Akoko North West 2)

Ogunmolasuyi said “In line with the express provision of Section 188 (10) of the Constitution, the Panel shall not entertain or be bound by any court order or decision questioning or interfering with its proceedings.

“The parties to the petition shall have the right to appear in person or through their legal practitioners.

“Upon the conclusion of its investigation and within three months after its inauguration, the Panel shall submit its Report to the House of Assembly in whatever form it considers most efficient and serve a copy of it on the office holder,” Ogunmolasuyi stated.

The Majority leader earlier moved a motion on the notice of motion on the Ondo State impeachment panel procedure rules, 2023 which was seconded by Hon Olajide Johnson (Akure 1/PDP).