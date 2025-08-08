Aiyedatiwa Sets Up Committee To Revive Ondo Football

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the formation of a new Management Committee for the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) as part of his administration’s drive to rejuvenate state-owned football clubs and restore their dominance in Nigeria’s top-tier competitions.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State, Ebenezer Adeniyan confirmed the appointments in a statement issued on Friday, August 8, 2025.

According to the statement, the committee, which will operate directly under the Governor’s office.

It will be led by Divine Ogbonnaya as General Manager, alongside Segun Joseph, Awosakin Iloyomade who will serve as the Football Association representative, Iyabo Ajanaku, and marketing consultant Dapo Ajibade.

Tasked with managing the affairs of Sunshine Stars Football Club, Sunshine Queens Football Club, and the Sunshine Stars Under-19 team, the committee is expected to conduct a comprehensive review of the clubs’ challenges and implement strategies to reverse their recent decline.

This move follows Governor Aiyedatiwa’s earlier pledge to take decisive measures to ensure both Sunshine Stars and Sunshine Queens regain their spots in the nation’s premier leagues.

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed confidence in the capacity of the new management to restore the clubs’ glory, describing the development as a significant step in the state’s broader sports reform agenda.

He stressed that his administration remains committed to nurturing grassroots football talent, improving club management, and positioning Ondo State as a stronghold of Nigerian football.