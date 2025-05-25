Aiyedatiwa Sets Timeline For Completion Of Judiciary Complex

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assured residents of the timely completion of the State’s new judiciary complex, named after the immediate past governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

During an unscheduled visit to the construction site, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work being carried out by the contractor.

Speaking after inspecting the project, he expressed optimism that the complex would be delivered as scheduled.

The new judiciary complex will feature a ceremonial court, modular courts, a registry, a library, exhibition buildings, a utility building, and modern parking facilities. It is designed to enhance the administration and speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

Accompanied by the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Abiola Olawoye, the governor revealed that the contractor has committed to completing the project by February 2026.

He commended the contractor for adhering to the project design, maintaining quality standards, and sticking to the timeline.

“I am happy with how the project is going. From what I have seen today, the work is progressing rapidly with high quality, and this is an indication that the project will be completed as planned,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He added, “The report I received from the Special Adviser confirms that the work is on schedule and within budget. We set a one-year target, and we are on track to meet it.”

