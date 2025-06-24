Aiyedatiwa Sets C’ttee On Implementation Of Financial Autonomy For Judiciary

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has met with the leadership of the state branch of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) with a view to resolve the issues that led to the strike action of the union.

The judiciary workers had embarked on an indefinite strike action on June 13, 2025 over what they called the failure of the state government to implement parts of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) granting financial autonomy to the state judiciary.

Also, the governor has approved the payment of three months arrears of salary being owed the staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

Aiyedatiwa gave the approval for the payment of the three months salary arrears following his intervention in the labour dispute between the management and staff of the institution.

On the ongoing strike action by the judicial staff which has crippled civil and criminal cases in courts, the Governor directed the setting up of a committee to work out the modalities regarding the release of funds to the state judiciary.

The committee, which would have the union leaders and government officials as members, would be headed by the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Omowumi Isaac.

Governor Aiyedatiwa said his administration has always promoted the interests of the judiciary and would continue to enhance the welfare of its workers.

The Chairman of JUSUN, Mr. Oluwafemi Afolabi, who led the leadership of the union to the meeting, had briefed the governor on the demands of the striking judiciary workers.

Afolabi, however, thanked Governor Aiyedatiwa for his efforts in the judiciary sector, including an increase in the number of judges in the State High Courts.

He commended the spate of work at the ongoing construction of the ultra modern judiciary complex in Akure by the Aiyedatiwa administration.

The JUSUN chairman also commended the Governor for the prompt payment of salaries and enhancing the welfare of the workforce in the State.

He said that the resolution reached with the government would be communicated to the union’s members while promising that the indefinite strike will be called off.

Those in the meeting included the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Taiwo Fasoranti, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Segun Omojuwa, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, SAN, Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Omowumi Isaac and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters, Comrade Bola Taiwo.

