Aiyedatiwa Revives Mare Festival, Says Culture Key To Unity

The ancient town of Idanre in Ondo state came alive on Tuesday night as the Mare Festival made a vibrant return after nine years, drawing thousands of residents and visitors for the grand finale of the 2025 edition.

The colourful celebration, marked by music, dance and rich cultural displays, reaffirmed Idanre’s deep-rooted heritage and cultural pride, as Ondo State Governor, Dr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, described the festival’s revival as a powerful symbol of cultural rebirth.

Addressing an electrified crowd, Governor Aiyedatiwa said despite the forces of globalisation and cultural exchanges, Ondo State must continue to preserve and celebrate its indigenous identity.

He noted that the state is endowed with diverse festivals across its communities, each reflecting unique histories, values and traditions that unite the people.

The governor expressed delight at performances that blended tradition with modern expression, particularly by young artistes who fused rap and contemporary rhythms with the Idanre language.

According to him, the performances demonstrated that culture can evolve without losing its essence.

He said the four-day festival provided a valuable platform for youths to showcase their talents, revealing that several promising talents were discovered during the programme, which also featured a marathon and various entertainment activities aimed at promoting social well-being.

Commending the orderly conduct of the crowd, Governor Aiyedatiwa praised the maturity of the youths, noting that they protected younger attendees rather than intimidating them. He described the atmosphere as peaceful, disciplined and exemplary.

Impressed by the turnout and organisation, the governor promised an even bigger and more colourful Mare Festival next year, assuring that his administration would collaborate closely with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to expand the celebration.

Describing Idanre as vibrant and culturally alive, Aiyedatiwa said the energy of the night confirmed long-held accounts of the town’s rich cultural spirit, especially during festive periods.

He thanked residents and visitors for their participation and prayed for joy, good health and prosperity in the coming year.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Adesoji Afolabi, said the revival of the Mare Festival after nine years reflects Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to cultural renaissance, grassroots development and tourism-driven economic growth.

He disclosed that the governor had approved the revival of four major cultural festivals in the state, including the Mare Festival linked to Oke Idanre; the Ilaje Boat Regatta scheduled for February at Araromi Beach; the Igogo Festival in Owo slated for September, which promotes bead-making and Aso Oke; and the Akoko Unity Carnival connected to Ebomi Lake in Akoko, scheduled for November.

Afolabi said the return of the Mare Festival has rekindled hope, strengthened cultural pride and reaffirmed the relevance of tradition in Idanre. He appreciated the Idanre community, local government leadership, the local organising committee and indigenes at home and in the diaspora for their support, declaring that the festival had come to stay.

The commissioner also thanked the governor for approving the construction of a dual carriageway from Akure to Idanre, describing it as a major boost to tourism and agribusiness in the area.

Star artiste, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni Makanaki, thrilled the audience with an electrifying performance that further heightened excitement at the arena.