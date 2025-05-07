Aiyedatiwa Reveals Plans For Cocoa Production In Ondo

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed the State’s commitment to maintaining its position as Nigeria’s leading cocoa producer by investing in key agricultural inputs and calling for collaborative solutions to challenges facing the industry.

Speaking at the opening of the National Cocoa Stakeholders’ Workshop and Excellence Award Ceremony, held in Akure on Wednesday, Governor Aiyedatiwa revealed that his administration has distributed improved cocoa seedlings, fertilizers, and pesticides to farmers across the state.

The two-day event, organised by the Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN) in partnership with Lutheran World Relief (LWR), brought together stakeholders from across Nigeria and beyond to discuss the future of the cocoa sector.

Welcoming participants, the governor described the workshop’s theme as timely, stressing that cocoa remains a cornerstone of Ondo State’s agricultural economy and a powerful driver of national growth.

“As we convene to deliberate on this very apposite theme, we are reminded of Ondo State’s significant contributions to Nigeria’s cocoa production.

Ondo State remains the leading cocoa-producing state in Nigeria, and we recognise the industry’s potential for economic growth, poverty reduction, and sustainable development,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He outlined several strategic interventions by his administration aimed at boosting cocoa production, including the provision of free improved seedlings and fertilizers, farmer training programs, improved market and financial access, and a strong focus on sustainability.

However, Governor Aiyedatiwa also identified key challenges—such as the impact of climate change, inefficient value chains, aging plantations, and insufficient data—as critical issues that demand urgent and innovative responses.

“To address these challenges, we must work together to develop innovative solutions, leverage technology, and promote sustainable practices. We cannot afford to be left behind in the global cocoa value chain,” he stated, urging stakeholders to engage meaningfully and contribute to shaping a resilient future for Nigeria’s cocoa industry.

In his welcome address, CAN National President Mr. M.O. Abolarinwa commended Ondo State for its leadership in cocoa production and said the workshop provided a critical platform to align the industry with international standards.

He also emphasized the importance of implementing a national cocoa traceability system to meet emerging global sustainability requirements and enhance market access.

Victor Halim Iyama, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, expressed optimism about cocoa’s capacity to significantly boost Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings.

He lauded current efforts aimed at positioning the industry for long-term prosperity.

Delivering a message on behalf of the Federal Government, Hajara Usman, representative of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, reaffirmed the federal administration’s commitment to revitalizing the cocoa sector under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The workshop concluded with a call for strengthened public-private partnerships, enhanced farmer support systems, and a unified national strategy to secure Nigeria’s future in the global cocoa market.

