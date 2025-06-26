Aiyedatiwa Restates Commitment To Youth Devt

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth development, promising to continue creating opportunities for young people to thrive and assume leadership roles in shaping a prosperous Nigeria.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary of the Ondo State Youth Network (OSYN), the governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami urged youths to be value-driven and serve as good ambassadors of the state.

“Our government is focused on providing an enabling environment where our youths can realize their God-given potentials and contribute meaningfully to national growth,” he said.

“We have rolled out several youth-friendly programmes designed to engage and empower them across various sectors.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa also commended the leadership of OSYN for promoting peace and unity among the state’s youth population.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, called on young Nigerians to take ownership of the country’s future, stressing that building a united and progressive Nigeria is a shared responsibility.

“If we want a better Nigeria, we must be ready to take the bull by the horns and lead with purpose, passion, and unity,” he said.

Delivering a lecture on the theme “Building a Desirable Nigeria: Youths in Leadership for National Renaissance,” guest speaker Adedayo Afe emphasized the importance of innovation and value-based leadership. He encouraged young Nigerians to adopt bold, creative approaches to national development.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan, represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Media (Office of the Deputy Governor), Rahman Yusuf, advised youths to embrace discipline and strategic planning as they take on leadership roles.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on ICT, Tomide Akinribido, underscored the increasing role of digital technology in governance. He urged young people to leverage tech tools to drive impactful change.

Earlier in his address, OSYN Coordinator, Adegboyega Afe, described the anniversary as a call to action and a reminder that the transformation of the nation rests on the shoulders of visionary youths.

“This event is not just a celebration; it is a movement. A reminder that if we must build a desirable Nigeria, the youth must lead the charge with courage, ideas, and integrity,” he said.