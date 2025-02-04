Aiyedatiwa Reshuffles Media Team, Relieves Two Aides

Share

On Monday, February 3, the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, approved a major reorganisation of the Government House Media Team.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, two media aides were immediately relieved of their duties.

Those affected by the shake-up included Special Assistant on Research & Documentation, Ewatomilola Emiola, and Documentation, Special Assistant on Digital Media, Kikelomo Isijola.

The affected aides have been instructed to hand over all government properties in their possession to the office of the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to the outgoing aides for their contributions to his administration and wished them success in their future endeavours.

The move is seen as part of the governor’s effort to restructure his media operations for improved efficiency and communication.

