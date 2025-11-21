Aiyedatiwa Renews Support For NYSC Hostel Project

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has restated his administration’s commitment to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) with a fresh push to improve camp facilities and enhance the welfare of corps members deployed to the state.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for the 2025 Batch C corps members in Ikare Akoko, the governor confirmed the approval of a new 216-bed hostel for the NYSC permanent orientation camp.

Aiyedatiwa said the project reflects his administration’s resolve to create a more comfortable environment for new intakes. He added that the state will continue to maintain peace across all communities through coordinated work with security agencies.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Segun Henry Omoyofunmi, the Governor urged the corps members to uphold discipline, loyalty, and service to humanity.

He encouraged them to take the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme seriously, noting that practical skills help young people build stable futures. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the monthly stipend for corps members.

The State Coordinator, Mrs Kuburat Omowumi Bakare, thanked the governor for his continued support, especially the approval of the hostel project, which she described as a major boost for camp infrastructure.

She appealed to employers and community leaders to provide supportive environments for corps members posted to their establishments.

She also appreciated the security agencies and camp officials for their steady role in the success of the orientation programme.

With new investments in infrastructure plus stronger welfare assurances from the state government, the 2025 Batch ‘C’ orientation exercise in Ondo State is positioned for a more secure, more productive year of national service.