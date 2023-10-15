Aiyedatiwa: Real Reason Ondo Assembly Aborted Removal Plot

The Ondo State House of Assembly may have aborted the plot to remove the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, but the Cabal whose idea it is to wrest power from him might have succeeded in doing so. This is even as the where-abouts of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu remains unknown.

He is yet to set his feet on the soils of the Sunshine State since he returned from Germany on Thursday, September 7. Impeccable sources, conversant with what is happening in the politics of the state, confided in Sunday Telegraph that Ondo is now without anyone in charge. One of our sources said: “The problem is that the governor is not in town.

And those who brought the governor did that in order to wrest power from Aiyedatiwa, which they have succeeded in doing. “Their final onslaught against Aiyedatiwa has been stopped by the party at the Centre (All Progressives Congress). It is the party that told them ‘you cannot go all the way’. Because Aiyedatiwa also reached out to the Leader of the party, who also told them in clear terms that they should not go that route.

That was why the party set up a Reconciliation Committee. They can- not remove him since the party has stepped in.” Our Source continued: “Ai- yedetiwa’s camp was also smart. They went to court to stop the CJ(Chief Judge). The CJ too has written that until the Court matters are cleared, he cannot set up any panel, and if he does not set up any panel, you cannot proceed with the removal of the Deputy Governor. “But more importantly, some persons within are also pushing that they should declare the health status of the Governor.

“Since his return from Germany, he has not set foot on the soil of Ondo State. His whereabouts nobody knows. “But the Cabal has succeeded in wresting power from Aiyedatiwa. Effec- CONTINUED FROM PAGE 2 tively, he is not the acting governor. He is just the Deputy Governor and all power has been taken away from him. Who is now ruling Ondo State? That is the question. “The cabal is fully in charge. They succeeded in bringing him back to take his power, which he had done and practically handed it over to the cabal.

“Various people are now joining the fray. Although the man has said that he would withdraw the case from the Court, they held a press conference on Tuesday asking ‘Where is our Governor? The Governor has not set his foot on Ondo since he returned in September. He is ruling from Ibadan. “Why he came is just for the Cabal to show that he is still in charge, just to do what they had done to Aiyedatiwa. The party at the centre is bent on saving Aiyedatiwa.

But the Assembly in Cahoots with the Cabal are saying that they are going ahead to remove Aiyedatiwa.” Meanwhile, kinsmen of the embattled Deputy Governor under the auspices of Egbe Omo Ilaje, have asked the Assembly members from the Local Government to dissociate themselves from the impeachment plot against Aiyedatiwa.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, and Hon. Olawumi Obayelu-Fayemi are kinsmen of Aiyedatiwa, who is facing impeachment for alleged gross misconduct and other sundry allegations. However, the socio-cultural group urged the two representatives of the community at the Assembly, Prince Abayomi Akinruntan, representing Ilaje Constituency 1, and Hon. Olawumi Obaye- lu-Fayemi, representing Ilaje Constituency II to dissociate from the impeachment plot for the interest of Ilaje.

Also, they called on President Bola Tinubu, Afenifere leadership, and traditional rulers to as a matter of urgency intervene in what it called a political crisis and impeachment move. The organisation stated this in a communiqué issued on Friday in Akure at the end of its meeting and made available to newsmen by its Secretary General, Rev. Edamisan Ogunfeyijimi.