Aiyedatiwa Reaffirms Support For Oil-Producing Communities

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development of oil-producing communities in the state, while commending the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for its developmental strides over the past 25 years.

Speaking at a thanksgiving service held at St. Thomas Anglican Church, Akure, to mark the NDDC’s silver jubilee, Aiyedatiwa praised the Commission’s contributions to the growth of the Niger Delta region and expressed satisfaction that the symbolic event was hosted in the state capital.

The governor said residents of Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas, which make up the state’s oil-producing belt, have felt the positive impact of the NDDC’s projects.

Describing the Commission as a key institution that has largely fulfilled its mandate, Aiyedatiwa lauded the current leadership for its commitment to project implementation and completion. He also reflected on his own tenure as a member of the NDDC Board from 2018 to 2019, expressing pride in having contributed to its mission.

He particularly commended the state’s representatives in the NDDC Board and management, noting that their efforts have brought tangible benefits to the state.

Highlighting state-level efforts, Aiyedatiwa pointed to the reform and repositioning of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), which he said is now more effective in meeting the infrastructural and ecological needs of local communities.

“Through OSOPADEC, we have implemented projects that have improved the lives of our people, enhanced our environment, and promoted economic growth,” he stated. “Our interventions have led to significant improvements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.”

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his support of the Niger Delta’s development and for prioritizing accountability in NDDC operations. He urged the Commission to continue refining its strategies and tailoring projects to the specific needs of host communities.

“Let us work together to unlock the potential of our region, promote economic growth, and enhance the lives of our people,” he added.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Akure Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd. Dr. Simon Oluwole Borokini, reminded public officeholders that they would all give an account before God, stressing the divine responsibility tied to leadership.

NDDC Managing Director, Samuel Ogbuku, in his remarks, highlighted the Commission’s legacy and reiterated its commitment to transparency and focused development under the current administration.