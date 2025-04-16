Aiyedatiwa Promises Youth Empowerment, Opportunities

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has pledged to intensify his administration’s efforts in youth empowerment and secure a prosperous future for all citizens of the State.

Speaking during an interactive session with youth groups at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), Akure, the state capital, Governor Aiyedatiwa described young people as the backbone of development and vital to the success of any meaningful transformation.

He presented his administration’s seven-point developmental agenda, tagged “Our Ease,” which focuses on order and security, rural and urban development, technological advancement, healthcare, power, infrastructure, and education.

According to the Governor, the State government has already commenced the implementation of impactful initiatives, including the payment of WAEC and NABTEB fees for students, provision of scholarships and bursaries for undergraduates, recruitment of over 2,000 teachers, and the renovation of educational facilities across the State.

“We have provided nano grants as business support to 5,000 youths, engaged 15,000 young people in labour-intensive public workforce programmes, and officially opened Youth Skill Centres across the state under the One-Youth-One-Skill Scheme,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also promised to appoint a young person as Commissioner for Youth Affairs soon, while assuring of more employment and empowerment opportunities for youths across the State.

He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support of young people during the November 2024 governorship election, describing their contribution as instrumental to his victory in all 18 Local Government Areas.

On the issue of security, Aiyedatiwa assured that his administration is working closely with security agencies to rid the State of criminal elements, adding that peace is gradually returning to the State.

“We will not allow criminals to find comfort in our state. Right now, criminal elements who recently strayed into our forests and farmsteads are facing the heat.

“While we assure law-abiding citizens of protection, we will continue to smoke out criminals who may threaten the peace and security of the state,” he said.

The Governor urged youths to take advantage of the administration’s policies and stay away from actions that could derail the State’s development.

“This administration is creating an enabling environment to project the state in good light and attract investors. While protest is part of democracy, it should only follow after dialogue and negotiation with appropriate government agencies have failed.

“Let us not dissipate our God-given talents and energies on negative tendencies. We must work together to promote peace, build community, and unleash our full potential. We believe in you and are committed to supporting you,” Aiyedatiwa added.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Empowerment and Job Creation, Orioye Gbayisemore, commended Aiyedatiwa for prioritizing youth development and job creation.

He expressed confidence in the governor’s leadership and lauded initiatives such as the payment of WAEC fees, scholarships, teacher recruitment, and the One-Youth-One-Skill Scheme.

He urged youths to take ownership of the administration’s vision and play active roles in building a progressive Ondo State.

Share