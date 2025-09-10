Aiyedatiwa Promises Upward Review Of Pension To Retirees

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has assured retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries in the state of his administration’s continued commitment to their welfare.

The governor commended the senior citizens whose sacrifices laid the foundation for the development of the state.

The Governor, while receiving members of the Association of Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries in his office, said his administration holds them in high esteem, adding that their wealth of knowledge and experience remains invaluable to governance.

Aiyedatiwa applauded the association for setting up a Development Initiative Committee, promising that any recommendation that aligns with the state’s developmental agenda would be adopted and implemented.

Speaking on their concerns over pensions and entitlements, Governor Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the need for harmonisation and upward review to reflect current realities, assuring that the government would look into their requests, while considering available resources.

The Governor also addressed issues raised on their secretariat building in Alagbaka, Akure, assuring that the newly constructed edifice would not be affected by the planned facelift of the capital city.

He further hinted that the long-awaited constitution of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) board would be concluded soon.

The President of the Association, Mrs Grace Ajayi, who led the delegation to the Governor’s office, appreciated the Governor for appointing some of their members into political positions, particularly as Chairman and Members of the Civil Service Commission.

The association also pledged continued partnership with the government by offering professional insights to strengthen policymaking and governance.

They recalled past contributions on issues such as security, environmental management, and housing development, noting that a recent committee had also submitted recommendations on boosting the state’s investment portfolios.

The group commended Governor Aiyedatiwa’s developmental strides under the “Our Ease” agenda, particularly on the huge reduction of debts owed by the government and the timely payment of salaries of workers, pensions and gratuities.

Also speaking, the Financial Secretary of the Association, Mr Lawrence Ibukun, appealed to the government for harmonisation and upward review of their benefits to reflect the realities of today.