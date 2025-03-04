Aiyedatiwa Promises Support For Ondo Tertiary Institutions

Share

Ondo state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has reiterated the commitment of his administration to providing adequate funding for all the government-owned tertiary institutions in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa gave this assurance during his address at the third convocation ceremony of the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, at the main campus of the institution.

Also, Aiyedatiwa hailed the commendable growth of OAUSTECH in the last few years as a total of 995 graduating students were awarded first degrees, with 31 of them bagging first-class honours.

Also, 367 of them bagged second-class upper, 495 second-class lower division, while the remaining 102 students were in the category of third class.

Giving a breakdown, the Vice Chancellor said the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology has a total of 234 graduates.

According to him, the School of Earth Sciences has 80 graduates, the School of Engineering has 195, and the School of Science has 544 graduates.

Aiyedatiwa, in his remark, said his administration would provide more support for the institution, including its ongoing plan to float a new faculty on medical sciences.

The Governor emphasized the importance of quality education in driving societal progress, pledging his support for the advancement of education in the state, particularly through infrastructural development.

“As we gather here to commemorate the remarkable achievements of our graduating students, I want to assure you that our government remains focused on transforming the education sector.

“OAUSTECH stands as a testament to our collective aspirations for academic excellence and intellectual advancement,” he said.

Governor Aiyedatiwa outlined key projects aimed at improving the university, including the completion of the Maritime Transport and Logistics Academy at Ugbonla, the rapid completion of abandoned hostels under the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), and the refurbishment of aging facilities.

He also mentioned ongoing engagements with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to ensure the completion of its abandoned hostel project.

Recognizing OAUSTECH’s vital role in developing Marine and Blue Economy disciplines, the Governor highlighted the state’s efforts to construct a deep-sea port, a project he said would boost economic growth and strengthen Ondo’s position as a key maritime hub.

He commended the university’s management, led by Vice-Chancellor Temi Emmanuel Ologunorisa, for its impressive growth in student enrollment, rising from 400 students in the 2020/2021 academic session to 2,800 in the 2024/2025 session.

The Governor also celebrated two academic staff members for their outstanding achievements: Bartholomew Adeleke, who was ranked among the top two percent of scientists worldwide by Elsevier and Stanford University, and Alaba Joseph Adebayo, who won the 2025 Nigerian Society of Physical Sciences (NSPS) Best PhD Thesis Prize in Chemistry.

Aiyedatiwa congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to embrace lifelong learning, innovation, and excellence in their future endeavors.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Ologunorisa, thanked Governor Aiyedatiwa for his support for the institution, promising that the school will keep up its tempo of growth and academic milestones.

