Aiyedatiwa Promises Improved Workers’ Welfare, Strict Budget Implementation

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has admonished public servants and political officeholders to place the broader interest of the state above all else, roll up their sleeves, and work assiduously towards rapid development, while remaining steadfastly committed to the “Our Ease” agenda of the administration.

Speaking at the First Working Day Prayer Meeting for 2026 at the Governor’s Car Park, Aiyedatiwa urged all ministries, departments, and agencies to hit the ground running, emphasising that the expectations of the people must be matched with the prompt delivery of projects and programmes.

He reaffirmed that the 2026 Budget would be implemented faithfully and to the letter, underlining the need for strict adherence to targets, accountability, and transparency across the public service.

The Governor described these measures as critical to sustaining the state’s development trajectory.

He also called on citizens to support the government by meeting their obligations and embracing the New Year with optimism, patriotism, and a shared sense of responsibility as stakeholders in Ondo’s progress.

The Governor recounted achievements of the past year under the “Our Ease” agenda, including road construction and rehabilitation spanning 190 kilometres, the construction and renovation of 280 classrooms in primary, secondary, and technical schools, and the perimeter fencing of a substantial number of schools.

He stated that the 2026 Budget contained additional provisions to further improve educational infrastructure.

Regarding healthcare, the Governor stated that 112 health centres, awarded for renovation and new construction in 2025, were being completed and put into use. Additionally, the solar lighting initiative, launched in Akure, was being expanded to all local government areas.

On economic development, he noted the revalidation of the Ondo Deep Sea Port licence and ongoing arrangements with development partners for a refinery and allied petrochemical industries in the Free Trade Zone, as well as other industries along the Ondo South–Ogun–Lagos road corridor.

He said the administration was also reviving moribund industries, such as the Ifon Ceramic Industry and Okitipupa Oil Mill, with new industrial projects planned for the Ore axis.

Aiyedatiwa said security in Ondo State had improved significantly through strong collaboration among security agencies, boosting logistics, operational capacity, and crime response.

To strengthen the Amotekun Corps, he said he had approved the recruitment of 500 additional personnel and investments in equipment, pledging continued synergy among all agencies to safeguard lives and property across the state.

Reaffirming his commitment to workers, the Governor said regular promotions, prompt payment of salaries, and steady settlement of inherited gratuities for state and local government retirees had been sustained. Gradual recruitment would continue to ensure effective succession planning and provide employment for young graduates.

He also commended labour union leaders for their cooperation in sustaining industrial peace, while urging all public servants to maintain professionalism, dedication, and ethical standards to advance the state’s progress.

In his welcome address, the Head of Service of Ondo State, Mr Bayo Philip, noted that the public service had continued to record steady and verifiable progress under the administration of Governor Aiyedatiwa, describing such achievements as undeniable.

According to him, the current administration tops the chart in prompt and massive recruitment into the service, bold steps to stabilise gratuity and pension backlogs, an open-door approach to labour matters resulting in enduring peace, improved workers’ healthcare through a contributory health scheme, and prompt payment of salaries and allowances.

While appreciating the governor for his labour-friendly disposition, the Head of Service acknowledged that it was impossible to solve all service-related challenges at once, noting that leadership required allocating scarce resources amid competing demands.

He urged workers to reciprocate the government’s goodwill by seeing themselves as stewards rather than mere employees, emphasising discipline, punctuality, diligence, and zero tolerance for wastefulness, mismanagement, corruption, and indiscipline.

In his word of exhortation, the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev Dr Jude Ayodeji Arogundade, urged leaders and senior civil servants in Ondo State to embrace purpose-driven leadership, integrity, and sacrifice.

The bishop challenged office holders to make government work for citizens by administering the commonwealth for the common good, guiding the people, and unlocking development through their God-given talents.

Calling 2026 a defining moment, Arogundade appealed for collective sacrifice to build Ondo State, preserve its values, and secure a better future, urging leaders and citizens alike always to ask whether they were doing their best for the people.

Delivering the vote of thanks, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ademola Olapade, expressed appreciation to the governor for implementing the minimum wage and granting promotions to workers.

Urging the governor to do more, he assured that all organised labour in the state was in support of him and his administration.

Clerics, both Christian and Muslim, prayed for the governor, the state, workers, and the country in general.