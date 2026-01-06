New Telegraph

Aiyedatiwa Promises Improved Workers’ Welfare, Strict Budget Implementation

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has admonished public servants and political officeholders to place the broader interest of the state above all else, roll up their sleeves, and work assiduously towards rapid development, while remaining steadfastly committed to the “Our Ease” agenda of the administration.

Speaking at the First Working Day Prayer Meeting for 2026 at the Governor’s Car Park, Aiyedatiwa urged all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to hit the ground running, emphasising that the expectations of the people must be matched with the prompt delivery of projects and programmes.

He reaffirmed that the 2026 budget would be implemented faithfully and to the letter, underlining the need for strict adherence to targets, accountability, and transparency across the public service.

The governor described these measures as critical to sustaining the state’s development trajectory. He also called on citizens to support the government by meeting their obligations and embracing the New Year with optimism, patriotism, and a shared sense of responsibility as stakeholders in Ondo’s progress.

