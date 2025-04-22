Aiyedatiwa Promises Equitable Distribution Of Projects, Personnel For Amotekun

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has pledged an even distribution of projects across the Local Governments and the three senatorial districts that make up the State.

Aiyedatiwa also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to security, announcing that 115 military personnel will be deployed to the Akoko axis of the State to address recent challenges.

Speaking during a visit by leaders from the Northern Senatorial District of Ondo State, led by Bode Olajumoke, the Governor emphasized that the protection of lives and property remains a top priority.

He assured that development would be evenly spread across all Local Government Areas of the State.

The Governor expressed his willingness to consider establishing a security trust fund and revealed plans to strengthen the Amotekun Corps with more personnel.

Highlighting the importance of traditional institutions, Governor Aiyedatiwa assured that royal fathers would always be consulted in his administration, acknowledging their key role in grassroots mobilization and development.

He also promised to address the crisis between Akungba and Idogun, emphasizing that it would receive the attention it deserves.

Leaders from the Northern Senatorial District commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his early strides in governance, particularly in infrastructural development.

Olajumoke praised the Governor’s performance so far and urged him to prioritize the equitable distribution of development across the three senatorial districts. He also called for intensified efforts in tackling security challenges in the region.

The former Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial District advised the Governor to be cautious when selecting the remaining members of his cabinet, stressing the importance of competence and fairness.

Olajumoke further recommended that the government acquire more sophisticated equipment and deploy technology to enhance the performance of the Amotekun Corps.

He also advocated for the recruitment of additional personnel to increase the presence of security forces on the ground.

He further expressed appreciation for the proposed conversion of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, into a University of Agriculture, urging the Governor to expedite the implementation of the conversion.

Share