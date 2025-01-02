Aiyedatiwa Promises Enhanced Welfare For Public Servants, Retirees

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has pledged that his administration will be driven by utmost dedication, selflessness, and love, assuring that the government will operate an inclusive, transparent, and accountable system that will prioritize the overall welfare and best interests of the people of the State.

Speaking during the 2025 First Working Day Prayer Meeting held at the Governor’s office in Akure on Thursday, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to God for the successes recorded in the past year, noting that 2024 was filled with challenges, but God saw the State through all.

The event, which has become a tradition in the state, brought together public servants, political officeholders, and religious leaders to reflect on the past year and commit the new year into God’s hands.

In his address, Aiyedatiwa said despite the challenges, God has restored peace and tranquillity in the state.

His words “Our administration has deliberately prioritized good governance, translating to massive developments in all sectors of our economy.

“We owe no promotion in arrears, have recruited personnel into critical sectors, and have ensured the regular payment of salaries and pensions, including the implementation of the new minimum wage of N73,0000.

“Work continues on ongoing infrastructural projects, especially urban and rural roads. In education, bursaries and scholarships have been provided for Indigenous students, while in the judiciary, we have appointed new judges to improve access to justice.

“Ondo State remains one of the safest and most peaceful states in Nigeria, making the state an investment destination, thanks to the support of our security architecture, including Amotekun Corps.”

As the state transitions into a new mandate period from February 24, 2025, Governor Aiyedatiwa unveiled his administration’s new policy blueprint, ‘Our Ease’ which focuses on areas such as security, urban and rural development, technological advancement, efficient healthcare, sustainable agriculture, and education.

According to him “This blueprint will guide our efforts to accelerate the development of Ondo State. We are resolute in our commitment to making 2025 a year of economic recovery and growth.’

The Governor urged public servants and political officeholders to remain loyal and committed to the vision of a vibrant state.

His words “Our people deserve the very best, and we must be committed to delivering responsible and responsive governance. We will run an all-inclusive, open, and accountable administration in the best interest of our people.”

The Governor also announced plans for a retreat for top government officials and top public servants to align their efforts with the administration’s goals.

In his welcome address, the Head of Service, Bayo Philips, emphasised that the hope of the civil service is anchored on Jesus Christ. He urged workers to cultivate an attitude of gratitude towards God.

He commended the public service for being fortunate to have a governor dedicated to the welfare of civil servants.

Reflecting on the state government’s achievements, he highlighted milestones such as the implementation of the new minimum wage, the payment of gratuities and pensions, recruitment in the education, health, and judiciary sectors, employment opportunities across various sectors, and widespread promotions.

In his sermon titled “Now That We Are Here, What Should We Do?”, Michael Ogunbayode, the Senior Elder at Seasons of Life Ministry, Lagos, drew insights from Ecclesiastes 3:1-2 and verse 11, as well as James 4:17, emphasising the importance of understanding divine timing and aligning actions with God’s purpose.

Ogunbayode noted that the purpose of the meeting was not only to appreciate God but also to seek His direction for the year ahead. He emphasized that those who recognize the right thing to do at the right time position themselves for divine favour and alignment with God’s will.

