Aiyedatiwa Promises Developmental Projects, Welcomes Ajayi To APC

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has expressed delight as he welcomed his main challenger in the November 16, 2024, governorship election, Agboola Ajayi to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aiyedatiwa, who began his statewide tour, said on Monday that politicians do not return after elections. He said he embarked on the tour to appreciate the citizens for their support for his administration.

The tour started with the four Akoko Local Government Areas of Akoko North-West, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-East, and Akoko South-West, where the Governor thanked residents for their support this year and galvanised backing for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The governor commenced the tour in Oke-Agbe, headquarters of Akoko North-West Local Government Area, where traditional rulers, community leaders, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and residents received him in large numbers.

At the Secretariat of Akoko North-West Local Government, the governor commissioned five utility vehicles for traditional rulers, as well as a bus for the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

Addressing the gathering, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude to God for preserving lives and stressed that the visit was not for a political campaign but to appreciate the people for their loyalty and support.

He said he promised party leaders during the electioneering campaign that his visits would not be occasional, that he would visit from time to time, inspect projects, and ensure the fulfillment of promises.

He said that the visit was also to convey the party’s decision at both national and state levels that its candidate for 2027 is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Governor commended the people for standing with the APC, noting that the party recorded victories in all local government areas of the state and now has full control of the State House of Assembly.

Aiyedatiwa attributed the APC’s growing strength and infrastructural development across the country to the reforms of President Tinubu, saying the impact of these reforms had attracted governors from other political parties to the APC.

He also hinted that his opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 gubernatorial election, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, had met with him and decided to join the APC at a date to be announced later.

Calling for unity within the party, Governor Aiyedatiwa urged APC members and various party groups to work together and avoid internal crises, stressing that tolerance and cooperation were necessary to achieve the party’s objectives ahead of 2027.

At Akoko North-East Local Government Area, the Governor again thanked residents for their prayers and continued support.

He said the reforms of President Tinubu had opened up opportunities for economic growth in Ondo State, citing the ongoing dualisation of the Ikare–Akungba road as evidence of development in the Akoko axis.

While noting that political interests were natural, Governor Aiyedatiwa assured party members that all disagreements would be resolved through dialogue.

According to him “There will be no fight at the party. We will resolve all issues through dialogue, and everyone will be satisfied.”

The Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami, who also spoke in Oka Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government, appreciated residents and party members for turning out in large numbers to welcome the governor’s train.

The thank-you tour also took the governor to Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area, where he paid homage to residents and expressed appreciation to party leaders who accompanied him.

Palliatives were distributed to each of the local government areas visited as part of the governor’s gesture of appreciation to party members.