Aiyedatiwa projected to win, Ajayi, others trail

There are indications that the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has secured sufficient votes over other candidates in the state governorship election as the collation of votes gets underway into the early hours of the morning today.

He is therefore projected to have won, as over 95 per cent of the results on the Independent Electoral Report website, (IREV) indicated that Ayedatiwa has trounced all the 15 aspirants.

Our correspondents report from the three senatorial zones showed that the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Aiyedatiwa, was in early lead as results from the polling units from the 203 Wards and 18 local governments trickled in the governorship election.

In the results released from various situation rooms, Aiyedatiwa of APC and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Hon Agboola Ajayi, won their respective polling units in Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas of Ondo State.

Ajayi, Aiyedatiwa win polling booth

In the results released at their respective polling units, Ajayi of PDP in his Unit 004 Ward 11 in Apoi in Ese-Odo local government, scored 194 while his rival Aiyedatiwa got three votes.

In Unit 5 Ward 4 Obenla in Ilaje Local Government, Aiyedatiwa scored 128 votes while PDP had 03 votes.

Ajayi laments, wants INEC Chair to quit

However, Ajayi kicked over what he described as a compromised election, and berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being unable to conduct an election well in just one state, citing the failure of BVAS and massive vote-buying by the APC, which have gone unchecked.

Ajayi noted, however, that he was confident of victory, calling on Ondo State residents to come out to exercise their franchise without fear.

The former Deputy Governor said: “The system has been compromised. Sadly, INEC cannot conduct elections well in one state. The BVAS is not working; it took about 10 minutes to capture me. I think it is deliberate on the part of INEC and the REC, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola and we have said this several times that the woman cannot be fair.

“I have had a series of complaints from across the state. People are complaining of vote-buying. It is a very shameful exercise. But our people must be resolute; come out and vote. We must not give in to the shenanigans of the APC and INEC. We will surely overcome.”

But Aiyedatiwa expressed optimism about the seamless conduct of the electoral process. He commended the organisation and efficiency at the polling station, noting that the process was both orderly and transparent.

Aiyedatiwa sure of victory

Aiyedatiwa said: “It is encouraging to see the exercise going smoothly here. I am hopeful that this is reflective of the experience across the state.”

Aiyedatiwa also addressed concerns over accessibility for voters, urging that all eligible voters be granted a fair opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

His words: “I want to call on all officials and security personnel to ensure that every supporter and citizen is allowed to cast their vote freely and without obstruction,” he added.

The governor praised the security agencies for their effective handling of potential threats during the election process, highlighting that Ondo State remains one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

He noted: “We have consistently conducted peaceful elections over the years, and I am confident this one will be no different.”

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), expressing confidence in the transparency of the process. While he acknowledged the timely arrival of officials at his polling unit, he stated he could not confirm the situation in other locations.

Military presence, vote buying

Meanwhile, heavy military presence and vote buying allegations rocked the governorship election held in the 18 local governments areas of the state.

Major streets were deserted as men of the military prevented both journalists and road users from moving from one point to another. The military officers took over the roadblocks and checkpoints, making access to voting centres difficult.

However, there was early arrival of voting materials in many of the voting units visited in Ondo North while the process of voting was yet to begin in many areas. At Unit 7 Igbede in Akoko Northeast Local Government, the Presiding officer was educating the voters on the process of voting.

Speaking after casting his vote at Unit 005, Ward 4, Obenla LG, Ilaji Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Aiyedatiwa said: “I am here in Obenla community. I have just cast my vote in Unit 05, Ugbo Ward 4, Ilaje Local Government area of Ondo State. Here in my unit and community, it has been peaceful and calm. And the turnout has been very encouraging. I want to believe that the situation will be the same in the other locations across the state. I believe it should be peaceful in other locations too.

“I want to commend the security agencies, including the Police, the Civil Defence, and the Military at the background. They are heavily deployed to attend to any security threat, and I want to believe that the people will comply. We are peaceful people in Ondo State, and I believe that the state has been adjudged to be one of safest and peaceful states in Nigeria. We have been having our elections in peaceful environment, and this one will be the same. The citizens are law abiding. They know what they want and who they want. I believe the election will be very peaceful and credible. I went through the whole process of accreditation before casting my vote, and I believe the INEC officials will do the same at every location. It will be very transparent, credible and successful at the end of the voting.

On the arrival of electoral materials, he said: “Well, I can’t speak for other locations, but from what I gathered and the information at my disposal, other locations also have materials. I can’t speak for other locations across the state yet, though. But as we progress, we will begin to get more information. From what I was told, INEC officials have arrived since yesterday and they commenced work very early. Before I cast my vote at 8.50 this morning, others had cast their votes.”

He told residents of Ondo State, especially eligible voters to go out and vote to elect the candidate of their choice for the next four years.

“They should go out without any fear because the environment is peaceful and calm. They should all come out and vote.”

On his chances, he said: “I believe with what we have done in the last 10 months, the populace, the voters know who they want and I believe I am at an advantage position to win this election because of the works that I have done in the last 10 months since I assumed office as governor of Ondo State. We traversed the whole 18 local governments of the state and I want to say that I was the only candidate that covered the whole 18 local governments during the campaign.

“I covered all the major communities and not just the capital city of the state. I saw the people; listened to them, and responded to their requests, and they are always excited. Because of the huge turnout during the campaigns, I believe they will vote for me. They will translate that love to their votes for me today. I believe and I am confident that the outcome of this election is going to be in my favour and that of the APC. I want to believe that victory will come my way”, Ayedatiwa said.

Oke: Why APC’ll win

Similarly, a former gubernatorial candidate in the state, Chief Olushola Oke (SAN), has predicted that Ayedatiwa, will win the election, considering various factors to his advantage.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph at Ilaje/ Esa Odo, he said leadership position in politics had been long overdue for the people of the area, and people of the area from different clans have agreed to work for the victory of the governor. He described the election as very peaceful.

His words: “The election went peacefully in Ondo State. This is understandably so. This is an area that is looking for opportunities for development, especially the governorship. This is where the wealth of this nation; the wealth of this state is mostly got. Yet, there is nothing to show for it. You can understand the joy of the people and that is why they trooped out in their number despite the difficult terrain. The direction of this election is very well known. And I am happy for them because this time has been long awaited. And now, it is in their hand and they want to utilize it”.

Meanwhile, Akure, Mr Agboola Ajayi, expressed displeasure at the conduct of the election in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajayi, was accredited and cast his vote at 10:45 a.m., at Unit 4, Ward 2 Idumado in Kiribo. Ese-Odo LGA.

The PDP governorship candidate and a former deputy governor, said that it took more than 10 minutes for the INEC BVAS to capture him.

Agboola also called for the resignation of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman. “And I think people should call on the INEC chairman to resign if he cannot do the job. He should just resign.”

“It is totally compromised. This is sad and Nigerians are not happy. Here, it is peaceful to some extent,” he said.

