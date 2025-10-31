Aiyedatiwa Presents New SUVs To Traditional Rulers In Ondo

On Thursday, the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, presented brand-new Toyota SUVs to traditional rulers across the state, describing the gesture as an effort to protect and advance the welfare of traditional institutions.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who presented the SUVs in Akure, the State capital, said the gesture was to make a historic milestone in the collective journey towards the progress and elevation of every traditional kinship stool to an enviable height.

Speaking at the event, the Governor appreciated the traditional rulers in the state for the tremendous support accorded to his administration in maintaining peace and security in their various domains.

He said, “As the custodians of our rich cultural heritage, the preservers of our values and the closest link between government and the grassroots, our administration recognises your importance and cannot afford to neglect your welfare.

“Within the first year of our tenure, our government completed the long-abandoned project for the construction of a befitting secretariat for the meetings and other activities of our royal fathers.

“This achievement, coupled with the prompt payment of the statutory five per cent of total fund allocation to the 18 local government areas of the state from the federation accounts to our traditional institutions, underscores our firm dedication to your course.

“Today, all grade ‘A’ Obas will go home with a Toyota Fortuner Jeep, 2025 Model, while all Grade ‘B & C’ Obas will later receive a Toyota Cross Jeep 2025 Model: both are among the latest models of the globally respected Toyota brand, ” he said.

According to him, the vehicles are symbols of dignity, honour and respect to traditional rulers.

He, therefore, solicited the continued support of the traditional leaders, assuring them of the government’s commitment to continue prioritising their welfare.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, said that the gesture was to appreciate and recognise the invaluable roles of the traditional institution to the government.

Takuro noted that the traditional rulers had continued to ensure promotion of peace, unity and community development across the state.

He thanked the governor for fulfilling his promise of better welfare to the traditional rulers.

The commissioner urged the traditional rulers to make good use of the vehicles.

In his appreciation, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, said that the gesture was quite befitting.

Oba Ogunoye, who is the state Chairman Council of Obas, stated that the governor had always been a surprise to the traditional rulers in good deeds.

He promised that the traditional rulers would continue to be partners in progress with the government.