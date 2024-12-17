Aiyedatiwa, Political Associates Laud Mimiko At 70

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and political associates of former governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko have lauded the performance of the former governor when he was in the saddle between 2009 and 2016.

Mimiko took over from late Governor Olusegun Agagu in 2009 after a protracted legal battle over the outcome of the 2007 governorship election.

In an event organized by the state government in conjunction with the Mimiko Political Dynasty, Aiyedatiwa lauded the achievements and legacy of former Governor Mimiko, describing him as a leader who served the state with distinction and left an indelible mark on its history.

In an event titled Special Divine Agenda Praise Evening held at the Dome in Akure, the state capital to commemorate Dr. Mimiko’s 70th birthday, Aiyedatiwa called the occasion a joyful moment of reflection and celebration.

He praised the former governor for being a trailblazer who not only started well but ended his tenure on a high note, emphasizing that such a legacy is worthy of recognition and admiration.

His words “Dr. Mimiko is a leader who transformed Ondo State through impactful projects and policies that touched the lives of our people in profound ways. His dedication to human-centred governance earned him the love and respect of the citizens.

“This celebration is a testament to the legacy he has built and the affection people have for him. It is indeed a rare blessing to witness such honour while still alive.”

Aiyedatiwa noted that Dr. Mimiko’s efforts in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and social programmes remain a source of inspiration for the current administration and future leaders.

In his response, the celebrant, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Ondo State and the organizers of the event for the overwhelming outpouring of love and appreciation.

Reflecting on his journey in public service, Dr. Mimiko said, “It is deeply humbling to be celebrated in this way. I am grateful to God, my family, and the good people of Ondo State for believing in my vision and supporting me throughout my tenure.

“This recognition motivates me to continue contributing to the development of our state in any way I can.”

Dr. Mimiko also acknowledged the role of his family in his achievements, singling out his wife, Oluwakemi, for her unwavering support.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Mimiko described her husband as a visionary leader whose works have left a lasting imprint on the lives of the people.

The evening, which was filled with music, prayers, and tributes, featured the cutting of a celebratory cake by the former governor and the presentation of gifts by friends, family, and dignitaries.

