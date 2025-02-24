Aiyedatiwa Pledges To Expand Tourism, Investment Prospects

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday expressed his administration’s determination to make the state an economic hub.

He declared the state: “Open for business, and we are ready to work with stakeholders to transform our natural assets into thriving economic hubs”.

Aiyedatiwa, who unfolded a seven-point agenda titled: ‘Our Ease’ that will guide his administration in the next four years, said the target is to create jobs, boost revenue, and enhance the quality of life of the people.

Addressing a press conference at Araromi Seaside in the Ilaje Local Government Area, the governor expressed the readiness of his administration to expand the tourism and investment prospects.

According to him, the visit to Araromi Seaside was aimed at showcasing the riverine region’s vast economic opportunities, saying that investors are already showing interest in those opportunities.

He said: “The strategic location of this area, just a 45-minute journey away from Lagos, will become even more accessible with the ongoing development of the coastal highway.

“This project will enhance connectivity and boost tourism.” The governor revealed that La Campagne Tropicana and others are already in discussion with the government, adding that such partnerships would materialise in the coming months.

He added: “We want investors, both local and international, to see the untapped opportunities that exist in Araromi and other parts of the state.

“Our coastline, infrastructure projects, and strategic partnerships all point to a bright future for tourism, trade, and economic expansion.

“Ondo State is open for business, and we are ready to work with stakeholders to transform our natural assets into thriving economic hubs that will create jobs, boost revenue, and enhance the quality of life for our people.”

