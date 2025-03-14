Aiyedatiwa Pledges Support For Federal Road Projects In Ondo

Share

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the completion of key federal road projects in the State.

This was as he emphasized the critical role of infrastructure development in boosting economic growth across the state and the South-West region.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting in Akure on Thursday which marked the second interactive session on the Ondo segment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude for the increasing federal presence in the state.

He listed ongoing projects such as the Akure-Ore Dual Carriageway, Akure-Ado Ekiti Dual Carriageway, and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, among others, as transformative initiatives that will enhance connectivity and economic activities.

The Governor further appealed to the Federal Government for additional support to fast-track critical projects such as the Ondo Deep Sea Port and the Aiyetoro shoreline protection project, stressing their economic and environmental importance.

“We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring these projects are completed for the benefit of our people. In this regard, I pledge the Ondo State Government’s full support toward their actualization,” Aiyedatiwa stated.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi also provided updates on the 71km alignment of Ondo State within the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, assuring that the Federal Government remains dedicated to the speedy execution of road projects across Ondo State.

He commended Aiyedatiwa for his proactive leadership in infrastructure development, noting that the federal government will soon intensify efforts on the Aiyetoro shoreline protection project.

Aiyedatiwa also acknowledged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to infrastructure growth in Ondo, citing projects like the Ore-Ondo-Akure dualization, the Federal University of Technology Teaching Hospital, and the new Aviation School as testaments to the increased federal attention in the state.

With these ongoing and upcoming projects, Ondo State is poised for massive infrastructural transformation, promising better roads, economic growth, and enhanced interconnectivity within the region.

