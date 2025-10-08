Aiyedatiwa Pledges Investment In School Infrastructure, Welfare

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has lauded student leaders across tertiary institutions in the state for their responsible conduct, attributing the prevailing peace in the education sector to their maturity and cooperation.

Speaking during a meeting with student representatives at the Governor’s Office in Akure, the state capital, the Governor said that since his assumption of office, there had been no reports of unrest or violent agitation within the student community, a development he credited to their discipline and constructive engagement.

According to him, “I want to commend all of you for the way and manner you have been conducting yourselves. Since I became governor, there has been no student unrest, as it were. You have engaged clearly without any form of violent agitation.”

While acknowledging the economic hardship faced by citizens as a result of ongoing reforms at the national level, the Governor urged the students to remain patient, assuring them that the difficulties were temporary and that the policies were already producing positive outcomes.

He said, “It is a temporary hardship that is easing up. The reforms are yielding results and benefits, and they are making the economy better. If these reforms had not been implemented, Nigeria would have been worse off today.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa stressed the need for collaboration to address accommodation challenges faced by students, stating that the government alone could not meet all needs.

He called on private investors to build hostels within and around campuses to complement government efforts and enhance student security.

Aiyedatiwa said, “The government cannot provide everything. Resources are limited. That’s why we are calling on investors to build hostels for students on or near campuses. It’s a viable venture that will also enhance student security.”

On infrastructure, the Governor highlighted ongoing and completed projects across the state, including the reconstruction of the Akungba–Ikare road. He explained that the project was initiated to curb frequent accidents in the area and stimulate local commerce.

He reiterated his administration’s renewed focus on technical and vocational education, describing it as vital to industrial growth and job creation, adding, “We are paying more attention to technical education. Investors are coming, and they will need skilled labour.”

He also pledged to resolve the electricity supply challenges at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), assuring that the issue would be addressed promptly to enhance academic and research productivity.

As part of his administration’s commitment to student welfare, the Governor announced the approval of five new buses for student bodies across tertiary institutions in the state, with more to come.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting education and youth development through scholarships, grants, and other financial interventions.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr Segun Omoyofunmi, commended the governor’s sustained engagement with the youth, describing him as a listening leader genuinely concerned about their development.

He praised the Governor for approving bursaries and scholarships in double folds for the first time in the state’s history and for initiating the under-17 football competition to foster youth empowerment.