Aiyedatiwa Pledges Improved Funding For Adekunle Ajasin University

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has promised to improve funding for Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), commending the institution for its contributions to intellectual and human development in the state and beyond.

Speaking at the university’s 14th Convocation Ceremony, which graduated 5,799 students, the governor congratulated the graduands and urged them to excel as ambassadors of both the university and Ondo State. He also pledged to address the university’s funding challenges to ensure its continued growth.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, reiterated the council’s commitment to positioning AAUA among the world’s top universities. He advocated for an annual subvention of ₦12 billion, stressing that adequate funding is essential to realize the university’s global aspirations.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Olugbenga Ige highlighted the university’s progress under his leadership, noting that 32 graduates earned First Class Honours among the total graduands. He emphasized that AAUA has expanded its academic programs, increased faculties from seven to ten, and established new departments in areas such as French, Food Science, and Library and Information Science.

Prof. Ige further underscored the university’s research achievements, including nine scholars being listed in the Elsevier-Stanford Global Ranking for 2024, reflecting its growing influence in cutting-edge research. He also praised staff commitment, infrastructural development, and student welfare initiatives, including scholarships, work-study schemes, and sports programs.

The Vice Chancellor noted that despite financial constraints, significant infrastructural projects had been completed, including new buildings for the Faculty of Science and Social Sciences, renovations to the 30-Classroom Quadrangle, Intercontinental Hall, Faculty of Education, and upgrades to the Business School in Akure.

Prof. Ige urged graduates to embody the university’s values of integrity, diligence, and service, and to pursue both success and meaningful impact in society.

The Overall Best Graduating Student, Folake Racheal Omonitan, with a CGPA of 4.79 in Biochemistry, encouraged her fellow graduands to face the future with confidence and believe that nothing is impossible.