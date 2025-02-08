Share

The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has described the late Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, as an exemplary leader whose life was dedicated to public service, grassroots development, and community empowerment.

Speaking at the outing and thanksgiving service held in his honour at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, Akure, on Saturday, February 8, 2025, the Governor reflected on the impact of Oluwatuyi’s contributions to Ondo State and urged attendees to find solace in his legacy.

Quoting Ecclesiastes 3:2 and Job 14:5, Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized the inevitability of death and described Oluwatuyi as a unifying figure who played a key role in Ondo State’s governance and political landscape.

The Governor stressed that the late politician, fondly called Tuykana, had paid his own debt through his remarkable service to the state.

He noted Oluwatuyi’s leadership journey, having served as a Local Government Chairman, Commissioner for Natural Resources, and twice as Secretary to the State Government, commending his wisdom and ability to unite people for the progress of the state.

In his sermon titled “Prepare to Meet Your Appointment with Your Maker,” the President of the Christ Apostolic Church, Nigeria and Overseas, Pastor Henry Ojo, reminded the congregation of the certainty of death and the need for spiritual preparedness.

He described death as the inevitable vehicle that transports every human, rich or poor, regardless of status to their final appointment with God.

He urged attendees to live with purpose and righteousness.

Following the service, the remains of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi were interred at his residence in Akure, marking the final farewell to the revered leader.

Speaking on behalf of the family, his daughter, Mrs Jumoke Adeola, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Governor Aiyedatiwa, the Ondo State Government, political and religious leaders, and well-wishers for their support during their time of mourning.

A grand reception was later held at the International Event Center, The Dome, Akure, where friends, colleagues, and dignitaries gathered to celebrate Oluwatuyi’s legacy.

