Aiyedatiwa Passes Vote Of Confidence On Amotekun Commander

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reiterated his support for the state’s Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, and its Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, expressing a firm vote of confidence in his leadership.

Speaking during the inaugural Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Amotekun Corps Cooperative and Thrift Society held on Monday, the Governor dismissed recent social media rumours suggesting plans to oust the Amotekun chief.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized that no amount of misinformation or orchestrated campaigns would sway his decision or undermine Adeleye’s position.

Pointedly, the Governor said “I pass a vote of confidence on the Amotekun Commander. There are no social media narratives that can remove you. Your commitment to this work is evident.”

The Governor revealed that attempts had been made by certain individuals to incite conflict and report the Commander with the hope of forcing his removal.

However, he made it clear that such tactics would not succeed. “They reported you to me so that I could sack you,” he remarked. “But I have told him, he is going nowhere.”

Emphasizing his administration’s unwavering support for the Amotekun Corps, Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with all security agencies dedicated to maintaining peace throughout the state

Aiyedatiwa declared that security governance is the responsibility of every citizen, describing it as “a continuous journey” demanding both public engagement and unwavering government support.

Aiyedatiwa affirmed that safeguarding lives and property remains the cornerstone of his administration under the “Our Ease” policy thrust.

He praised the Corps’ leadership, particularly Commander Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, for the exceptional commitment and sacrifice invested in constructing the Command and Control Centre.

He assured that the state government would provide appropriate support in recognition of this effort.

The Governor also commended the strong collaboration among security agencies in Ondo State, noting that it has made the state one of the most peaceful in Nigeria.

Highlighting the importance of the Training Auditorium, the Governor noted that modern security work demands not only physical capability but also knowledge, discipline, and controlled spaces for tactical and theoretical training.

He said the prompt release of funds for the facility reflects his administration’s commitment to the professional development and welfare of Amotekun personnel.

The Governor also paid tribute to the late former governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, describing him as a visionary whose courage facilitated the creation of the Amotekun Corps alongside his then South-West peers.

Reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the Corps, Governor Aiyedatiwa announced approval for the recruitment of 500 additional personnel, just as he pledged continued provision of logistics, training, welfare, and resources critical for effective security operations.

In his welcome address, Commander Adeleye reiterated Amotekun’s determination to enhance security across the state.

He said the Corps’ evolution since 2020 demonstrates that locally driven security structures, supported by political will, can effectively tackle emerging threats. Adeleye also hailed the late Akeredolu as the architect of the South-West security renaissance.

He credited the Corps’ success to a founding policy prioritising operational strength, rapid response, and community-based intelligence.

Adeleye lauded Governor Aiyedatiwa for sustaining and expanding support through logistics, welfare, upgraded training, and institutional backing, noting that it has strengthened operations across the state’s 18 local government areas and boosted personnel morale.

The commander stressed that Amotekun now relies heavily on intelligence-driven operations in rural and urban communities and assured residents of vigilant, proactive responses to threats.

He conducted detailed training for 12 management staff, eight zonal commanders, 18 local government coordinators, 18 administrative officers, 18 operational managers, and five personnel from each local government.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, commended the governor, noting that the peace in the state is anchored on the administration’s support for security agencies. He promised continued cooperation among agencies to maintain peace.

Also, the NSCDC State Commandant, Oluyemi Ibiloye, congratulated the governor on the appointment of security agency officials as Justices of the Peace and praised the strong synergy among security agencies, welcoming the 500 new Amotekun recruits to further strengthen the state’s security.

The State Director of the Department of State Services, Samaila Sagiru, also lauded the governor’s support, describing it as commendable.