 Aiyedatiwa Pardons Seven Prisoners To Mark 61st Birthday

In a gesture of clemency, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has granted outright pardons to seven convicts serving sentences in correctional facilities across the state.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the pardons were issued to mark the Governor’s 61st birthday and build on the earlier New Year clemency approved on January 1, 2026.

The Governor acted on thorough recommendations from the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, approving clemency for 77 convicts in total.

The seven beneficiaries were selected based on verified reports of genuine remorse, good behaviour, rehabilitation efforts, and their prospects for successful reintegration into society.

Adeniyan emphasized that the releases reflect Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to restorative justice, prison decongestion, and giving second chances to individuals who have demonstrated meaningful change.

The Chairman of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, commended the Governor, noting that the decision balances accountability with mercy, reforms the justice sector, and promotes a society where redemption is possible.