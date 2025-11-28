Aiyedatiwa Orders Employment Of Amotekun Corps In Ondo

…Inaugurates Ex-CP, Others As JP

The immediate past Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, and prominent indigenes of Ondo State have been inaugurated as Justices of Peace (JPs) by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Among the JP inaugurated were Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji; eminent traditional rulers, including Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the Olowo of Owo and Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, the Deji of Akure, and Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo; the Osemawe of Ondo.

Others were top security heads in the State, including the state Commissioner of Police; the state Commander of the Amotekun Corps; the state Comptroller of Immigration, Nigeria Immigration Service; the state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC; and the Brigadier Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, Akure, alongside diplomats, notable professionals, respected community leaders, and other distinguished Nigerians.

Also, the General Overseer of the Agape Christian Ministries, Bishop Felix Adejumo, the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Akoko, Rt Revd Jacob O. B. Bada; Alhaji Abdulhakeem Yayi-Akorede, the Chief Imam of Akure; and other religious and community leaders.

Aiyedatiwa described the inauguration of the new JPs as a turning point in reinforcing justice at the grassroots, in consonance with the ‘Order, Security and the Rule of Law’, which is the first component of the Our Ease agenda of his administration.

Aiyedatiwa urged the new JPs to play their part in enhancing local security, peace, and justice in their respective communities. He reminded the new JP appointees that their office is a “sacred responsibility,” requiring integrity, wisdom, decorum, and fairness.

He commended their selection process and assured them of government support as they mediated in disputes, maintained social order, and promoted harmony within their communities.

Highlighting the State’s broader judicial reforms, the Governor noted the recruitment of additional state counsels, the expansion of the judiciary, and the near completion of a new Judiciary Complex, which will feature a ceremonial court, modular courts, and a library, aimed at supporting the timely delivery of justice.

In his welcome address, the Attorney General of the State, Dr Ajulo, traced the JP institution to its 14th‑century English origins and its adoption during Nigeria’s colonial era.

He noted that the state last appointed JPs in 2008 and described the office as a crucial link between government and communities.

Ajulo outlined the statutory powers under Section 12 of the Magistrates’ Court Law, enabling JPs to preserve peace, quell disturbances, and seek assistance when necessary.

He emphasised that appointees were selected based on merit, moral standing, integrity, humility, and commitment to peaceful conduct.

The Chief Judge, represented by Justice Akintan Osadebe, administered the oath-taking and outlined the JPs’ functions.

Justice Odusola described the office as “legal and quasi‑judicial,” instructing appointees to consult their handbook, which details duties such as mediating disputes, maintaining public order, administering oaths, visiting detention facilities, inspecting conditions, and handling detainees’ complaints. Administrative responsibilities include certifying and authenticating documents and supporting official processes for visas, passports, and other legal matters.

Justice Odusola further stressed community obligations, including assisting local policing, guiding youth groups, advising community leaders, and preventing conflicts.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Bashorun ‘Seinde Arogbofa expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to serve, acknowledging the significance of their roles in promoting justice and peace across the State.

He highlighted the historical importance of the appointment and pledged the appointees’ commitment to supporting the judiciary and advancing grassroots engagement in maintaining law and order.

He further emphasised the need for inclusivity, particularly recognising the contributions of rural communities, and called on all stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure that the objectives of peace, justice, and community development are effectively realised.

Towards improving the security architecture of the state, the governor disclosed that he had given the approval for the recruitment and training of 500 new officers for the Amotekun Corps.