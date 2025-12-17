Aiyedatiwa Orders Amotekun To Man Border Communities

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has reaffirmed that his administration has prioritised security at the top of its agenda, assuring residents of Ose, Owo, and Akure North Local Government Areas that banditry and criminal activities along the boundaries will not be tolerated.

Speaking during the third day of his statewide ‘Thank-You’ tour of local government areas, Aiyedatiwa revealed that the establishment of an Amotekun Rangers camp, alongside the deployment of operatives, had significantly reduced criminal activities, allowing farmers and traders to operate without fear.

He said that security agencies remain on high alert to protect the communities.

According to him, the government would not leave its citizens alone and allow something bad to happen to them, emphasising that improved security has restored public confidence and strengthened relations between the government and its citizens.

Apart from security, the Governor explained that the seven-day tour of all 18 local government areas was designed to take governance to the grassroots, thank citizens for their support, and highlight projects already executed or in progress.

He noted that while quarterly stakeholders’ meetings in Akure typically involve about 60 leaders from each local government, many grassroots residents are unable to participate or interact with the government directly.

He said the ‘Thank-You’ tour was therefore a platform not only for bonding but also for informing residents about ongoing government projects in their areas.

With Christmas less than nine days away, Governor Aiyedatiwa said the tour also provided an opportunity to extend goodwill to residents through the distribution of palliatives.

The Governor assured residents of Ose Local Government that their bad roads would be fixed.

Speaking on the prolonged Olufon of Ifon stool dispute, he described the traditional stool as significant and expressed concern over delays in resolving the matter.

He recalled that the issue was first brought to his office by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during his tenure as deputy governor, adding that several stakeholders’ meetings had since taken place.

The Governor insisted that the government would not impose a king on the people, stressing that the town must adhere to due process in line with the official chieftaincy declaration of 1969. Once a candidate is properly selected, he assured, he would present the staff of office.

He highlighted that amenities such as improved electricity supply, school shuttle buses, and other social interventions were outcomes of the reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which had strengthened the state’s capacity to execute projects.

At Owo, Governor Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his connection with the town, recalling how the late former Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had chosen him as deputy governor.

He said Owo recorded the highest number of votes during the last election, describing the support as a responsibility his administration would continue to honour through responsive and people-oriented governance.

At Iju/Ita-Ogbolu, the headquarters of Akure North Local Government Area, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa expressed delight at the large turnout of party members who came out to welcome him.

The Governor, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Olayide Adelami, thanked the people of Akure North for their steadfast support for the APC at both the state and national levels. He urged them to sustain the support to ensure the party’s continued success, including the re-election of President Bola Tinubu beyond 2027.

He also congratulated party members on the occasion of the yuletide season, announcing that his administration had made provisions for Christmas gifts for all APC members, with clear instructions that every party member must benefit from the gesture.