Aiyedatiwa: Ondo Lawmakers Disown Speaker, Pass No Confidence Vote

Thirteen members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have disowned an announcement reportedly made by the speaker, Hon. Olamide Oladiji, endorsing Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary.

In a statement signed by the 13 members, and tagged, ‘Ondo State House of Assembly’s speaker’s disrespect for the independence and integrity of the house in his endorsement politics’, maintained that the assembly did not at any time pass any resolution to endorse Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Oladiji had on Tuesday said 18 lawmakers of the State House of Assembly are with Aiyedatiwa on his desire to clinch the sole ticket of the party ahead of the November 16 governorship election. The speaker also said lawmakers in the opposition party are also with APC members in the movement to get Aiyedatiwa as the flag bearer of the party.