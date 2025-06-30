Aiyedatiwa Not Diverting LG Funds – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the allegation that the Ondo State Government is diverting funds from the federation account meant for the local governments.

In a statement, spokesman for Ondo APC Steve Otaloro described as baseless the allegation by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) that funds accruing to council areas were being misappropriated or diverted.

The SDP Chairman Gbenga Akinbuli had alleged misappropriation of funds meant for the 18 local government areas by the state government.

Otaloro said: “The truth is that local government funds are released strictly upon allocation from the federation accounts, and at no point has the state government under Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa interfered with or misappropriated these funds.