Aiyedatiwa Nominates Ex- NASS Clerk as Deputy Gov

A month after the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the emergence of Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa as governor, he has nominated a former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Olayide Owolabi Adelami, as his deputy. Adelami would replace Aiyedatiwa as the Deputy Governor following the death of Akeredolu and the emergence of Aiyedatiwa as the substantive governor of the state.

The name of the Deputy Governor nominee has been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for approval yesterday. The Assembly is expected to ratify the name before the swearing into office. Adelami from Owo Local Government Area of the state was born over six decades ago to the family of Oluka Oribokun by Pa and Mrs Amos Adelami. Adelami graduated from the prestigious Imade College in Owo before proceeding to The Polytechnic, Ibadan for his GCE A level and the University of Lagos for his Bachelor of Science in Busi- ness Administration. He fur- ther got an MBA degree from Ogun State University.

Meanwhile, Aiyedatiwa has also dissolved the State Executive Council. The governor also relieved all Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants of their duties. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, yesterday, the governor said the development would take immediate effect. The statement read: “All members of the cabinet are to immediately hand over to the Permanent Secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices.

“All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession. “The governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the state.” Aiyedatiwa was on December 27, 2023, sworn in as the substantive governor of the state following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Akeredolu, aged 67, passed away while undergoing treatment for prostate cancer in a German hospital.