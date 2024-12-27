Aiyedatiwa Names New High Court Complex After Akeredolu

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has named the new High Court Complex to be completed within 48 weeks after his predecessor, late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the new High Court Complex (Judiciary Village) along Oba Osupa Road in Akure Governor Aiyedatiwa described the project as a historic milestone for the state.

The contract for the construction of the new High Court Complex to be known as Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Judiciary Complex Messrs Westfield Global Construction Company

Aiyedatiwa emphasized his administration’s unwavering commitment to the advancement of justice and the welfare of judicial officers in the state.

Giving reason for naming the project after Akeredolu, the Governor said the mega project was conceived during the reign of the late Governor.

His words: “This is a milestone celebration as we flag off the construction of a New High Court Complex in our dear state. Since the creation of Ondo State in 1976, no attempt has been made to provide a modern edifice for the administration of justice. Today, we are not only making history but also fulfilling a long-standing dream of the judiciary.

“This development is the actualization of the dream and vision of our late leader, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. It was his desire to provide a state-of-the-art High Court Complex to enhance the workload and welfare of our judiciary. Naming this project the Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu Judiciary Complex is a fitting way to immortalize his legacy.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa highlighted the importance of embarking on the project despite financial challenges.

He said, “Let me state with all sense of responsibility that we are embarking on this project at this time not because the state is too buoyant financially but because of our commitment to providing a good working environment with modern facilities that will enhance the welfare of our judicial officers, workers, and people seeking justice, with the overall aim of speeding up the dispensation of justice in Ondo State.”

Highlighting the features of the Judiciary Village, the Governor said, “This complex will include a ceremonial court, modular courts, a registry, a library, exhibition buildings, a utility building, and modern parking facilities. It is designed to create a conducive environment for the administration of justice and to speed up the dispensation of justice in Ondo State.”

He further revealed that the 13-hectare project has been awarded to Messrs Westfield Global Construction Company, with a completion timeline of 48 weeks.

Governor Aiyedatiwa appealed for continued support and cooperation from the people of Ondo State, promising to continue to prioritize impactful and purposeful governance.

In his welcome address, the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon. Justice Olusegun Odusola, lauded the initiative, describing it as a landmark achievement.

According to him “This complex will elevate the judiciary to global standards with modern facilities capable of competing with any judicial system in the world. The governor’s commitment to this project demonstrates his dedication to peace, justice, and the overall development of Ondo State.”

Providing a technical overview, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Akinwumi Sowore detailed the project’s scope: “The Judiciary Village is a hub designed to ensure justice is served in an environment that promotes efficiency. It will house 14 courtrooms, a registry, a library, an exhibition hall, a utility building, and ample parking spaces.”

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, praised the Governor’s commitment to advancing the rule of law.

His words “In just one year, Governor Aiyedatiwa has laid a solid foundation for the growth of Ondo State’s judicial infrastructure. This project is a testament to his promise of accessible justice and his belief in the judiciary as a pillar of democracy.”

